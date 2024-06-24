Country legend Willie Nelson will miss 2 North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Nation music legend Willie Nelson will miss two performances in North Carolina this weekend as a consequence of well being issues.

Nelson, 91, didn’t take the stage Friday night time in Georgia for the primary present of the Outlaw Music Competition Tour. He’s a tour headliner.

His staff launched an announcement on Instagram, saying partially:

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson shouldn’t be feeling effectively and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the following 4 days. He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be part of the Outlaw Music Competition Tour subsequent week. Within the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Household Band, together with a number of company, will carry out a particular set to incorporate Willie’s classics and different songs.”

The Outlaw Music Competition Tour has a cease in Charlotte on Saturday night time and one in Raleigh on Sunday. The tour consists of different legendary musicians, like Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Nelson is predicted to rejoin them subsequent week.

The Outlaw Music Competition Tour will wrap up on September 20 in Gilford, New Hampshire.