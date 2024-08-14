COVID-19 Masks: Expert Tips for What You Should (and Shouldn’t) Do

Photograph by Susan Merrell.

Since Could, extremely contagious “FLiRT” coronavirus variants – a time period for brand new mutations of Omicron – have been driving an increase in infections and emergency room journeys. Virus ranges at native wastewater therapy vegetation have quadrupled in that point.

In line with Bay Space and California well being officers, face masks stay one of the crucial essential measures to stop the unfold of COVID-19, however confusion and misinformation nonetheless encompass their use.

With about 70% of Individuals having had at the least two pictures of a COVID vaccine, many could also be tempted to ditch masks altogether. However is that the best choice? We requested UC San Francisco’s Peter Chin-Hong, MD, an infectious illness knowledgeable.

What’s the newest with COVID-19? Do folks nonetheless must put on masks?

Chin-Hong: If you wish to shield your self from COVID-19, an important factor you are able to do is keep up-to-date with the vaccine. Analysis reveals latest COVID-19 vaccines are about 70% efficient at stopping severe COVID-19 and hospitalization in addition to lengthy COVID. Taking Paxlovid or different therapies like remdesivir early in the midst of an infection can even cut back the danger of hospitalization even in case you are unvaccinated.

In case you’re up-to-date on the vaccine however nonetheless questioning if you’ll want to masks, then I’d say it is determined by who you might be, who you reside with and the context.

When hospitalizations are excessive, everybody ought to put on a high-quality masks. However after we’re seeing medium numbers of hospitalizations, folks at excessive danger for severe COVID-19 ought to masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation and airports. This would come with people who find themselves older than 65, immunocompromised, unvaccinated or not up-to-date on their booster pictures. At low ranges of hospitalizations, folks can select to put on a masks at any time, significantly within the setting of indoor public transit. In case you stay with somebody at excessive danger, you also needs to contemplate masking to assist shield them – even in case you are up-to-date together with your vaccines.

In California, you may verify the extent of COVID-19 within the wastewater as a information to the burden of the illness in your group.

Locations the place infections unfold rapidly, like hospitals, shelters and assisted residing amenities could proceed to mandate masks use, no matter what number of instances we see.

In fact, for those who suspect you’ve got COVID-19 or have been identified, it’s best to at all times put on a masks for at the least 5 days.

How efficient are face masks at stopping the unfold of COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: Face masks are extremely efficient at decreasing COVID-19 transmission, particularly when a high-quality masks is used with different preventive measures like social distancing and frequent handwashing. No face masks gives 100% safety and never all masks are created equal.

How do masks forestall COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily by respiratory droplets – or tiny drops launched into the air when an contaminated individual talks, coughs or sneezes that may additionally decide on surfaces. These droplets can infect others if they arrive into contact with the nostril, mouth or eyes by the air or if somebody has touched a contaminated floor after which touched their face. A masks helps to dam these droplets from spreading, which reduces the danger of transmission.

What kind of masks ought to I take advantage of?

Chin-Hong: Medical N95, KN95 and KF94 masks all filter out plenty of particles from the air and are the most effective at defending in opposition to COVID-19. Keep away from masks with valves, which permit a wearer’s breath to cross out unfiltered, spreading germs.

Disposable surgical masks are much less efficient however nonetheless cut back your COVID-19 danger particularly if properly becoming.

Fabric masks aren’t advisable however are higher than no masks. Carrying a surgical masks beneath a material masks makes it more practical.

How ought to I put on my masks?

Chin-Hong: The masks ought to cowl your nostril and mouth and match snugly in opposition to the perimeters of your face with out gaps. Wash your palms earlier than placing in your masks and keep away from touching it whereas sporting it. Take away the masks by the ear loops or ties and keep away from touching the entrance of the masks.

What number of occasions can you utilize a masks earlier than changing it?

Chin-Hong: Clear and undamaged N95, KN95 and KF94 masks may be reused for just a few days. Surgical masks are meant for one-time use, however a reused surgical masks is best than no masks. Fabric masks must be washed after every use with cleaning soap and water and dried. If in case you have entry to a dryer, dry the masks on a excessive warmth setting.

Can sporting a face masks trigger pores and skin irritation or zits?

Chin-Hong: Carrying a masks for a very long time could cause pores and skin irritation or zits, however these may be prevented through the use of a clear masks and correctly washing and moisturizing your face.

Can sporting a face masks trigger carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning?

Chin-Hong: No, sporting a face masks doesn’t trigger carbon dioxide poisoning. The quantity of carbon dioxide that accumulates inside a masks is negligible and never dangerous to the physique.

What if I get COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: In case you are 12 years or older and at excessive danger of creating severe COVID-19, discover out for those who’re eligible for the antiviral medicine Paxlovid by speaking to your well being care supplier or pharmacist. If taken throughout the first 5 days after signs begin, Paxlovid can cease the virus from replicating and cut back your possibilities of creating severe COVID-19. Remdesivir and molnupiravir are different choices.

Paxlovid can forestall being hospitalized with COVID-19 by as a lot as 90% in case you are at excessive danger for the event of great illness, particularly if in case you have not obtained a COVID vaccine previously 12 months.

COVID-19 is right here to remain so sporting a masks is an inexpensive and straightforward approach to keep away from getting contaminated and having to remain dwelling. It could actually additionally assist shield you from colds and flu.

Editor’s be aware: This text has been up to date with new info. It was initially revealed on Could 31, 2023.