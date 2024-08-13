Cowboys fall late to Rams, 13-12

The Dallas Cowboys opened their 2024 preseason schedule with a slim 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams as either side sat most of their presumed starters and let the second-stringers and people additional down the depth chart seize the highlight.

Typical of most exhibition tilts, the affair wasn’t precisely thrilling because it was a field-goal fest by means of the primary 59 minutes. That every one modified ultimately.

Dealing with fourth-and-goal on the Cowboys’ 6-yard line with simply 11 seconds left, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett scrambled to his left to keep away from the push earlier than throwing an unlikely sidearm cross to tight finish Miller Forristall ultimately zone to provide Los Angeles an sudden victory.

Much like the scoreboard, the 2 sides have been extra much less even on the stat sheet with the Cowboys totaling 309 yards of offense, 19 first downs and 216 yards passing whereas the Rams’ posted marks of 316, 21 and 215, respectively. Dallas had the higher third-down proportion, 38% to 29%, however on fourth down, the Cowboys transformed on 2-of-5 tries with Los Angeles profitable on all 4 of its makes an attempt.

As deliberate, Cooper Rush bought the beginning behind middle and continued to indicate why he is usually a stable backup behind Dak Prescott. Rush accomplished 2-of-3 passes for 44 yards with a passer ranking of 109.7 in only one sequence of labor.

All eyes then turned to Trey Lance, who dealt with the quarterbacking duties the remainder of the best way. He accomplished 25 of his 41 cross makes an attempt for 188 yards and a 72 passer ranking.

On the opposite aspect of the ball, Dallas recorded 4 interceptions and held Bennett to a 48.5 passer ranking. Sadly, Bennett’s final cross proved to be the dagger.

After being moved to linebacker for a lot of final season, Markquese Bell seems joyful to be again at security. In two quarters of play, he had one interception, practically picked off one other and totaled a game-high 9 tackles.

One participant who has most definitely picked up proper the place he left off from a 12 months in the past is Brandon Aubrey. The kicker was good on 4 of his 5 subject objective makes an attempt along with his lone miss coming from 65 yards.

Some intrigue got here on the left sort out spot the place Chuma Edoga began, however left after one sequence with a foot damage. First-round decide Tyler Guyton was anticipated to play for many of the first half, however wound up seeing just a few stable snaps, the Cowboys maybe deciding to guard the teenager.

A 31-yard acquire on Los Angeles’ opening possession of the sport shortly gave the Rams a first-and-10 on the Dallas 11. That is the place Bell practically had an interception ultimately zone to finish the menace, however the Cowboys nonetheless held sturdy, the house aspect having to accept a 28-yard subject objective.

However the guests instantly responded. Rush’s first cross of the sport was a 43-yard completion to Jalen Brooks, setting the Dallas offense up on the Rams’ 15. The Cowboys weren’t in a position to transfer the chains once more, however Aubrey finally evened issues up with a 30-yard subject objective.

Given a second probability, Bell took care of enterprise this time round. Bennett overthrew his meant goal, offering the Cowboys security a simple decide and giving Dallas the ball on the Los Angeles 44-yard line.

With Lance taking on, Dallas went on to succeed in the 3-yard line the place head coach Mike McCarthy determined to go for it on fourth-and-1. However Lance’s tried fade cross to Jalen Cropper on the left aspect of the tip zone went too far, the Cowboys’ developing empty.

Though the Rams took possession at their very own 3, they managed to march down the sphere to once more get into Dallas territory, driving 76 yards in 14 performs. That ended with Los Angeles regaining a slim benefit on a 39-yard subject objective.

Lance and the Cowboys, although, returned the favor as soon as extra. They have been shifting the ball effectively with the younger quarterback finishing passes of 16, 11 and 12 yards to succeed in the Rams’ 18-yard line. However a pair of dropped passes doomed the drive, Aubrey popping out to even the rating with a 36-yard subject objective.

A tough first half for Eric Scott ended on a excessive word when the second-year cornerback ruined a Los Angeles drive along with his first interception of the preseason. He grabbed the decide on the Dallas 10-yard line with simply 34 seconds left and returned it 26 yards to the 36, the Cowboys going into the break tied 6-6.

With these preventing for rosters spots largely now on the sphere, the scoring possibilities turned much more troublesome. Punter Bryan Anger was primarily given the day without work, so the Cowboys gave Aubrey an opportunity to check his leg with the 65-yard subject objective try on the 1:16 mark within the quarter. However whereas he undoubtedly had the gap, his prolonged boot sailed simply broad proper.

Nevertheless, Dallas bought the ball proper when on the Rams’ very subsequent snap, undrafted free agent security Julius Wooden picked off a Bennett cross, giving the Cowboys possession at their very own 35-yard line heading into the ultimate body.

Maybe the query now was might anybody cross the objective line. The Cowboys did not. The Rams did.

Large receiver Kelvin Harmon, a signee out of the UFL, did the heavy lifting on the following possession with a pair of good leaping catches for 12 and 26 yards. That led to Aubrey kicking a 38-yard subject to place the Cowboys in entrance for the primary time on the day.

That mainly left it to the protection, which offered yet one more interception. This time rookie linebacker Brock Mogensen stepped in entrance of a Bennett cross and returned the prize 23 yards to the Los Angeles 23. However the offense once more failed to succeed in the tip zone, and so naturally turned to Aubrey. This time he was good from 52 yards.

Simply whenever you thought it was over, although, the Dallas protection failed to carry the lead. And the Cowboys have been their very own worst enemy. A defensive holding penalty negated a would-be interception with a 15-yard pointless roughness penalty following a 9-yard acquire giving the Rams a primary down on the Dallas 30-yard line with 1:15 remaining within the sport.