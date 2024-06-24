Critics Blast Jessica Alba’s Netflix Movie ‘Trigger Warning’

Jessica Alba in “Set off Warning.” Netflix/Ursula Coyote

Jessica Alba’s new Netflix film Set off Warning is getting blown to items by Rotten Tomatoes critics.

New on the streaming service Friday, Set off Warning stars Alba as Parker, a U.S. Particular Forces commando stationed abroad who makes a sudden journey house when her father is murdered.

Taking on her household’s bar, Parker encounters her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff (Mark Webber) and his brother (Jake Weary), who’re the sons of a strong senator (Anthony Michael Corridor).

ForbesEach Film And TV Sequence Coming To Netflix In July 2024

As well as, Parker learns {that a} vicious gang has infiltrated her hometown and on the identical time, which makes issues troublesome as she investigates the circumstances behind her father’s demise.

Rotten Tomatoes critics are firing every kind of photographs at Set off Warning because the movie debuts on Netflix Friday, giving it a 26% “rotten” ranking primarily based on 19 opinions. RT’s Viewers Rating is worse, as viewers gave the Set off Warning a 16% “rotten” ranking primarily based on 50-plus consumer rankings.

What Didn’t Critics Like About ‘Set off Warning’?

Amongst RT’s high critics ripping on Set off Warning is IndieWire reviewer David Ehrlich, who remembers Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo motion pictures in his critique of the Jessica Alba movie.

“Seemingly bored out of her thoughts in each scene the place she isn’t slitting a foul man’s throat, the likable Darkish Angel actress—a succesful motion star who’s by no means lacked charisma prior to now—seems to have confused Rambo-like stoicism with full dissociation,” Ehrlich writes.

In his evaluate for the U.Ok.’s Telegraph, Robbie Collin writes, “Regardless of its title, Set off Warning is about as inflammatory as a ham and cheese sandwich. There are installments of the Minions franchise extra liable to épater the bourgeoisie than this thinly unfold thriller from the manufacturing firm behind the John Wick movies.”

ForbesThe Finest And Worst-Reviewed Motion pictures Coming To Netflix In July 2024

In the meantime, Dennis Harvey of Selection provides a “contemporary” ranking to Set off Warning, noting that it “is slick and eventful sufficient to keep up viewer engagement.”

Nonetheless, Harvey factors out the movie’s plot contrivances and provides that director Mouly Surya “doesn’t exhibit any nice aptitude for constructing suspense or staging violent set-pieces.”

Set off Warning marks Alba’s first new film in 5 years. Her final movie look got here within the 2019 motion crime thriller Killers Nameless.

Additionally starring Tone Bell and Gabriel Bosso, Set off Warning is streaming completely on Netflix.

ForbesDavid Hyde Pierce On ‘The Exorcism,’ Russell Crowe And Possessed Actors