Crowd issues delay Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Copa America last between Argentina and Colombia was delayed greater than an hour on Sunday night due to crowd points.

Hours earlier than kickoff, followers appeared to breach the safety gates at Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, one of many host websites of the 2026 World Cup.

Video posted on social media confirmed followers, principally carrying Colombia’s yellow and pink colours, leaping over safety railings close to the Southwest entrance of the stadium and working previous cops and stadium attendants. Screams may very well be heard within the background.

A handful of individuals may very well be seen receiving medical therapy and asking for water within the sweltering South Florida warmth. Officers had been in a position to push the gang behind black gates and lock down the doorway in order that nobody may get inside, though loads of followers with tickets had already made it to their seats earlier than then.

One younger fan carrying an Argentina jersey was let contained in the gate crying hysterically as the person who was with him and a police officer tried to consolation him.

Officers appeared to open gates barely to permit solely a handful a followers in at a time, whereas different offended attendees pushed in opposition to the railings.

Safety started letting followers reenter slowly round 8:10 p.m., with the brand new kickoff time set for 9:15 p.m., however the commotion didn’t cease. Followers continued to interrupt by way of the railings. They filed inside and began working in a number of instructions. Tickets didn’t look like scanned. Some followers began climbing over fences to get in.

Cops give directions to followers exterior the stadium earlier than the ultimate. Lynne Sladky / AP

A fan named Claudio, who traveled to the sport from Mendoza in Argentina, spoke of not with the ability to breathe as police tried to subdue the chaos.

“They will’t manage a World Cup! It’s unattainable,” Claudio stated in Spanish. “Individuals caught in opposition to the gate for hours, unable to breathe. There was a senior citizen, have a look at him, have a look at him, left with out water,” he stated, motioning to his younger son. “No water, nothing.”

Miami-Dade County’s police division issued a statement on X following the incident, mentioning that there have been “a number of incidents” earlier than the gates opened on the stadium.

“These incidents have been a results of the unruly habits of followers attempting to entry the stadium,” the assertion stated. “We’re asking everybody to be affected person, and abide by the foundations set by our officers and Arduous Rock Stadium personnel. We’re actively working with Arduous Rock Stadium to make sure a protected surroundings for all these attending. Unruly habits will get you ejected and/or arrested.”

Gamers took the pitch at about 8:38 p.m. to start warming up.

Arduous Rock Stadium additionally issued an announcement, saying that “hundreds of followers with out tickets tried to forcibly enter the stadium.”

“All followers with out tickets MUST go away Arduous Rock Stadium premises,” the assertion stated. “It’s paramount to a profitable and most significantly a protected match.”

A sellout crowd of greater than 65,000 was anticipated for the championship match of the South American match.

Throngs of followers attempt to enter the stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Megan Briggs / Getty Photos

It isn’t clear which of the followers who gained entrance throughout the rushes had tickets to the match. CONMEBOL, South America’s governing physique, posted an announcement on X a day earlier than warning that followers will need to have tickets to even enter the parking zone of the venue.

The Related Press spoke with a number of individuals Sunday who had parked their vehicles within the parking zone of the stadium with out tickets to the match.

Standing close to a tent that stated “These with out entry” in Spanish was Víctor Cruz, an Argentina native of Mendoza who didn’t buy tickets.

“It doesn’t matter if we don’t go in, we’ll see it someplace,” stated Cruz, hours earlier than kickoff.

There have been individuals nonetheless ready to enter the sport who had obtained tickets, together with those that didn’t have tickets, all of whom had been held behind safety gates near the unique 8 p.m. ET begin time.

Copa America, in a publish on X Sunday night, stated that solely followers who’ve bought tickets would have the ability to enter “as soon as entry is reopened.”