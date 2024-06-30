News
Dallas Mavericks Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. To Detroit Pistons For Quentin Grimes
The Dallas Mavericks are making strikes to bolster their backcourt. In response to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the staff traded veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in change for capturing guard Quentin Grimes.
Wojnarowski notes that the second-round picks are a 2025 choice through the Toronto Raptors and two in 2028.
Swapping Hardaway for Grimes offers Dallas some monetary flexibility. In response to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, it permits the staff to supply Derrick Jones Jr. a big a part of the $12.9M nontaxpayer midlevel exception. Re-signing Jones is a high precedence for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.
Grimes signed a assured four-year, $11.1 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2021. He’s getting into the ultimate season of his present contract and can earn $4.2 million subsequent season. He’s eligible for a contract extension earlier than the beginning of the season.
Hardaway signed a four-year, $75 million descending worth contract with the Mavericks in 2021. He’ll earn $16.1 million with the Pistons through the 2024-25 season. He turns into an unrestricted free agent subsequent summer season.
Grimes, 24, spent final season with the Knicks and Pistons. In February, New York traded him to Detroit in a deal that despatched Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks.
Grimes solely appeared in six video games with the Pistons earlier than lacking the rest of the season to rehabilitate lingering muscle soreness associated to a bone bruise damage in his knee that he sustained in January.
In his third NBA season, Grimes performed in 51 video games between the Knicks and Pistons. He averaged 7.0 factors on 37.2% capturing, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Hardaway, 32, discovered himself out of the rotation through the latter a part of Dallas’ season and run to the NBA Finals. He appeared in 79 common season video games and 14 playoff video games. He averaged 14.4 factors on 40.2% capturing, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists through the common season and 4.4 factors on 37.9% capturing and 1.8 rebounds within the playoffs.
