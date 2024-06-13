Dan Hurley is staying at UConn, how much will it cost you?

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Dan Hurley goes for the three-peat at UConn. His choice to remain in Storrs was the reward nearly everybody in Connecticut hoped for, nevertheless it’s a present that comes with an costly price ticket.

Faculty teaching contracts are sophisticated as there’s the bottom wage after which a variety of totally different bonuses and different funds. Nevertheless, any method you add it up, Hurley is getting an enormous increase, and taxpayers will likely be funding not less than a part of it.

“He selected to remain in Storrs, Connecticut over the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s fairly cool,” mentioned speaker of the home Matt Ritter (D).

Ritter says he instructed UConn to do what it wanted to do to maintain Dan Hurley understanding it’s a promise he’ll be anticipated to maintain subsequent price range season.

“UConn doesn’t need to be punished for paying coach. They don’t need folks saying nicely you determined to pay coach Hurley, so don’t come to us now in your block grant to be elevated,” mentioned Ritter. “I feel everybody wished to know that in the event that they make that funding, they aren’t being penalized for it, that we worth the athletic division, the identical we worth the complete college. I feel all of us mentioned, ‘You do what it’s a must to do to maintain coach. Nobody goes to yell at you subsequent 12 months for giving coach what’s a justifiable, well-deserved contract that I feel most individuals in Connecticut are going to be very completely happy that he’s going to signal.’”

The precise particulars of Hurley’s new contract usually are not but identified. Governor Ned Lamont says that’s nonetheless being negotiated, however Lamont has mentioned it’s seemingly Hurley will grow to be the best paid faculty coach within the nation. That might imply not less than doubling Hurley’s present wage of $5 million per 12 months to $10 million per 12 months.

WFSB requested Lamont the place that cash will come from.

“UConn has acquired to determine that out. As , we’ve got an enormous ARPA improve when it comes to state help for UConn. I feel they’ll be capable to determine that out,” mentioned Lamont.

In 2023—UConn Athletics reported that it self-generated practically 60% of its price range via issues like donations and ticket gross sales. The opposite 40% comes from the college’s price range which is funded largely via state tax {dollars}.

UConn Athletics additionally experiences it generated greater than $225 million {dollars} statewide in financial output in 2023.

Yearly UConn and the legislature trip over funding through the price range course of. In 2023, UConn college students rallied on the capital over price range cuts that elevated tuition. In 2024, Ritter says the legislature invested in enhancements to Gampel, the XL Middle, and different components of UConn too.

“We licensed near $700 million of tasks at UConn as a part of the bond invoice this spring that we adopted,” mentioned Ritter. “We stay dedicated to UConn as our flagship college, and that features supporting the college’s common fund and the working price range, and that features athletics as nicely.”

After this newest price range, UConn’s president says the college remains to be projected to be $29.2 million {dollars} within the crimson subsequent 12 months. One of many methods the College is planning to fill the hole is by slowing hiring. That was all earlier than paying hundreds of thousands extra for an opportunity at a 3-peat.

As soon as Hurley’s contract is formally signed, it’s going to then grow to be a public doc and the precise particulars will likely be out there.

Hurley can also be anticipated to talk publicly for the primary time in regards to the contract at observe on Thursday June thirteenth.

The place will the cash for a brand new Hurley contract come from?

