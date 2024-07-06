Danny Trejo punches man who threw water balloons at July 4 parade – Daily News

Robust-guy actor Danny Trejo bought into some real-life fisticuffs throughout a July 4 parade after a spectator threw a water balloon on the procession, in response to a number of media stories.

Trejo, 80, was among the many individuals within the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade on Thursday morning, whose theme was “The Magic of Sunland-Tujunga.”

The parade started round 10 a.m., heading west on Foothill Boulevard from Mt. Gleason Avenue to Sunland Boulevard.

Someplace alongside the best way somebody hurled a water balloon at one of many automobiles within the procession, in response to the leisure web site TMZ. Trejo then left his car to go after the perpetrator, in response to the web site.In line with Fox11, Trejo was hit by a second water balloon, threw punches and was knocked to the bottom at one level.

“He was extra like confronting. It wasn’t like he went there to hit someone,” witness Arnie Abramiam advised the station. “However then I feel as soon as he bought hit, he was throwing punches.”

Video posted on the location confirmed a quick confrontation and Trejo being held again by just a few parade-goers, however police advised TMZ that nobody was arrested.

Trejo is thought for his position as gadget inventor Isador “Machete” Cortez in 4 “Spy Children” movies and a distinct model of the character in “Machete” and “Machete Kills.” He’s the proprietor of eight eating places, together with Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina.

The actor, who was born in Los Angeles, has been open about his troubled youth, which included a number of stays in juvenile corridor and later state prisons, earlier than cleansing himself up and embarking on a profitable present businesscareer.

Trejo has not commented on Thursday’s incident.