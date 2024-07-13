Davante Adams brings 7-year-old onto green before autographing shirt

STATELINE, Nev. – NFL large receiver Davante Adams was caught abruptly when 7-year-old Dillon Downey ran up subsequent to him whereas signing autographs.

“Whoa, the place did you come from?” Adams exclaimed. He had simply completed gap three on the movie star golf event at Edgewood Resort opening day, July 10, and stopped to say hi there to followers earlier than making the small journey to gap 4.

However earlier than that subsequent cease, he introduced Dillon out to the inexperienced and quizzed him on some golf questions, based on Dillon.

He and his household had been up from Novato, Calif. for his or her first time on the event and are followers of Adams since he’s from the Bay Space.

Though Dillon couldn’t fairly repeat precisely what the Las Vegas Raider requested him, he mentioned he answered all the things proper.