Dave Grohl Seems to Take a Barb at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dave Grohl has come below fireplace by Taylor Swift followers for feedback he made about Swift’s Eras Tour throughout a Foo Fighters efficiency over the weekend.

The feedback got here through the the band’s Saturday evening present in London. Swift additionally occurs to be in London for the newest cease on her Eras Tour. She carried out at Wembley Stadium, whereas the Foo Fighters have been at London Stadium.

In keeping with a number of movies posted on social media by concertgoers, Grohl famous the coincidence of their each being in the identical metropolis after which began riffing on the identify of her tour.

“I do know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t need to undergo the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he stated as the group began booing.

He continued: “So we prefer to name our tour the Errors Tour” — the group cheered him at this level — “as a result of I really feel like, we’ve had various eras, and various fucking errors as properly. Only a couple. That’s as a result of we truly play reside. What?!” he added in mock indignation, turning away from the mic.

He then went on: “I’m simply saying, you guys like uncooked, reside rock ‘n’ roll music proper? You got here to the fitting fucking place.”

Throughout her personal tour Sunday in London, Swift gave a shout-out to her band members for enjoying a three-and-a-half-hour present evening after evening, together with the opposite performers who’re onstage along with her at each present. It’s additionally value noting that Swift has typically abruptly stopped performing mid-song to, for instance, ensure concertgoers have been OK (presumably not one thing that might be simply completed if the music weren’t reside).

Many social media customers have been questioning Grohl’s feedback and the explanation behind them. “As soon as once more males bashing Taylor for actually no purpose she didn’t do something incorrect they usually really feel the necessity to discuss her,” wrote one, whereas one other added “that is extremely odd habits contemplating this was an extremely unprovoked assertion.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Grohl’s reps for remark.

For his half, Grohl has beforehand praised Swift. A number of years in the past, he appeared on The Late Late Present With James Corden, the place he talked about being at a Paul McCartney get together, at which the host sat down and performed a tune on the piano. Afterward, the partygoers turned to Grohl expectantly, wanting him to play a tune too. Not figuring out find out how to play the piano, Grohl panicked a bit, at which level Swift jumped in to rescue the Foo Fighters frontman, providing to play a tune.

“I can’t play piano, and I used to be just a little out of types at that time,” he quipped, implying he might have been excessive. “And all of the guitars are left-handed and I’m, ‘Oh my God, what do I do, what do I do,’ and proper at that second Taylor Swift stands up. She goes, ‘I’ll do a tune’ and…she saved my ass. She will get up, and she or he begins taking part in this tune and it sounds acquainted and I’m sort of just a little bit out of it, and that i’m my spouse like, ‘I do know this tune. What is that this tune?’ And he or she was playin’ the Foo Fighters tune ‘Better of You.’”

Grohl added that it “sounded so nice” and he obtained up and proceeded to sing whereas Swift performed the piano.

Earlier this yr, Grohl’s daughter Violet got here below fireplace by Swift followers when she criticized Swift in a since-deleted publish for flying by personal jet. Swifties then famous Violet had additionally flown by personal jet previously.