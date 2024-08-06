Dead bear another strange twist in RFK Jr’s faltering campaign

Getty Photos

The 70-year-old’s current confession about dumping a lifeless bear in Central Park is simply the most recent unusual twist to a marketing campaign that was already sagging within the polls. Mr Kennedy appears decided to check the proposition that there’s no such factor as dangerous publicity. In a transfer to get forward of a prolonged profile printed on Monday within the New Yorker journal, he launched a video the place he discusses an accident involving a bear cub a decade in the past – and the unlikely collection of occasions that adopted. Within the video, Mr Kennedy is talking to actress and comic Roseanne Barr over a half-eaten meal of takeaway beef ribs. He describes how he watched a close-by automotive hit and kill a bear cub whereas on a day journey searching with a falcon. He stated he initially wished to take the lifeless animal residence and pores and skin it. After his schedule modified, he determined to discard the carcass in New York Metropolis’s Central Park – together with an previous bicycle, in an effort to make it seem like a biking accident. When somebody found the bear and the bicycle the following day, it turned a headline story within the New York Metropolis tabloids and tv information programmes.

RFK Jr recounts bear carcass story to Roseanne Barr

For sure, the whole episode – which feels like a youthful sensible joke gone improper, however happened when the candidate was 60 – is odd. The falconry journey. The {photograph}, printed within the New Yorker, of RFK Jr posing with the lifeless bear. The deliberate skinning and consuming. The animal’s remaining resting place in New York’s well-known city park. Even the video itself with Ms Barr – who has herself been embroiled in various controversies – holding a teacup and nodding alongside as Mr Kennedy recounted his story. His clarification, that the choice to choose up the lifeless bear was his “little little bit of redneck” popping out, doesn’t fairly match for the nephew of former President John F Kennedy – a member of an American political dynasty. All that is commonplace fare for Mr Kennedy, nonetheless, whose high information traces throughout his marketing campaign have veered from scandalous to plain weird. In Might, the New York Instances ran an article revealing he had instructed legal professionals concerned in his 2012 divorce proceedings that he was affected by a reminiscence concern regarding a lifeless mind parasite. In mid-July, Mr Kennedy texted an apology to a former household nanny after Vainness Honest journal printed a narrative by which she accused him of unwelcome sexual advances. “I’ve no reminiscence of this incident however I apologise sincerely for something I ever did that made you are feeling uncomfortable,” he wrote. In feedback to the media, he stated the Vainness Honest article contained loads of “rubbish” however conceded that he had a “very, very rambunctious youth” and that he was “not a church boy”.

There was some extent earlier this yr when Mr Kennedy – who launched his unbiased presidential bid after initially operating for the Democratic nomination – was averaging round 15% in presidential choice polls. He narrowly missed qualifying for the primary presidential debate in late June. Mr Kennedy gave the impression to be capitalising on voter dissatisfaction with each Donald Trump and Joe Biden. His pitch blended anti-establishment and anti-corporate rhetoric with liberal social positions and a heavy dose of environmentalism and controversial vaccine scepticism. With Mr Biden’s dismal efficiency throughout that first debate, the door might have opened for Mr Kennedy to elbow his method into the American political dialog. As a substitute, he nearly disappeared off the presidential marketing campaign trial. He has spent little on promoting and grassroots organising. His greatest headlines concerned the aforementioned mind worms, sex-harassment allegations and bear-cub escapades. In the meantime, his polling assist has dropped to the low single digits. In accordance with Clifford Younger, president of Ipsos public affairs, Mr Kennedy’s decline was inevitable, even with out all distracting headlines. “He was a protest possibility,” he stated. “There was loads of indifference when it got here to the 2 candidates. Individuals didn’t like both selection and it was an expression of indifference or disdain.” Now, he says, Democrats and Republicans have consolidated their political assist.

Extra on US election