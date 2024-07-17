Delta changes uniform policy after squabble over Palestine flag pins: Travel Weekly

Delta’s swiftly issued change to its uniform pin coverage went into impact on Monday.

The U.S. flag is now the one pin representing a rustic or a nationality that Delta workers can put on on their uniforms.

“All through the world, nationality/nation flags are more and more resulting in confusion about whether or not they signify advocacy for or in opposition to positions or causes,” the airline defined in a missive to workers late final week. “This choice is meant to offer elevated readability in assist our individuals, whereas we instantly undertake a full overview of our pin coverage in alignment with our premium model.”

The coverage change adopted a social media dust-up that occurred final week on the platform X after two Delta flight attendants wore Palestinian flag pins on their uniforms.

In a July 10 publish, a Delta flyer posted a photograph of the 2 attendants and referred to the pins as “Hamas badges.”

Delta’s official X account responded with sympathy towards the passenger.

“I hear you, as I might be terrified as effectively, personally,” learn the publish, which has since been taken down.

The response led the steering committee that’s making an attempt to unionize Delta flight attendants to demand a public apology. The committee additionally demanded a coverage prohibiting nonconsensual pictures of crew members.

“It’s deeply troubling to publicly witness Delta seemingly affirm bigoted and inflammatory feedback,” the steering committee wrote in a letter to CEO Ed Bastian. “Focusing on any people on the idea of their nationality violates antidiscrimination legal guidelines, is antithetical to Delta’s said dedication to inclusivity and respect, and encourages a hostile work atmosphere.”

Delta hasn’t issued an apology, however the service stated it has transferred the worker who wrote the response on X. The worker is not engaged on the airline’s social media accounts, Delta stated.

The worker’s remark, stated Delta, “was not according to our values and our mission to attach the world.”

Delta additionally stated that the Palestinian pins had been compliant with its earlier uniform pin coverage and that the corporate has contacted the 2 flight attendants to specific its assist.

Nonetheless, the airline famous its pin coverage earlier than Monday already prohibited advocacy for a place or trigger aside from Delta-sponsored initiatives.

“We’re taking this step to assist guarantee a secure, comfy and welcoming atmosphere for all,” Delta stated of the coverage change.