DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers? The latest Chicago Bulls free agency rumors

The Chicago Bulls have began NBA free company with a handful of wants.

One of many wants is determining what to do with a few of their veterans gamers, like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Cue the rumor mill.

Here is a glance into a few of speak round what might occur with the Bulls in the course of the free company interval.

DeRozan to the Lakers?

On Sunday, it was reported LeBron James intends to decide out of his $51.4 million participant choice for the 2024-25 season. This makes him a free agent, however a number of studies have mentioned there’s an expectation James will return to the Lakers on a crew pleasant deal that would add a veteran or two.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported DeRozan is a participant that the NBA’s all-time main scorer would take a pay lower to accumulate.

“I feel DeMar DeRozan is on that listing,” Windhorst mentioned on the Hoop Collective podcast. “There could also be one other one or so.”

ESPN’s Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin reported James, who opted to say no his participant choice, would take a pay lower if it meant the Lakers might land one other star participant alongside him and Anthony Davis.

DeRozan could possibly be that participant, particularly now the Chicago Solar-Instances has reported DeRozan is not going to return to the Bulls after their most up-to-date strikes.

Some names that had been floated earlier than Monday had been James Harden, Klay Thompson and Jonas Valančiūnas. Harden will return to the Los Angeles Clippers, whereas Valančiūnas has reportedly agreed to phrases with the Washington Wizards. Thompson, the second of Golden State’s “Splash Brothers” alongside Steph Curry, is reportedly gaining momentum to hitch the Lakers.

Nonetheless, DeRozan is a participant that would change the look of the Lakers.

Whereas he would not convey youth to the roster, he’d convey a number of the finest consistency within the league to his hometown crew within the Lakers. The Lakers, who’ve struggled with accidents to James, Davis, D’Angelo Russell and different rotational gamers, would get a participant recognized for his capability to remain wholesome and rating at a number of ranges.

Even at 34-years outdated, DeRozan was extremely productive final season, averaging 24.0 factors, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per recreation.

DeRozan heading to Los Angeles, or one other crew for that matter, would imply the Bulls might have an opportunity to get one thing in return.

An indication-and-trade involving DeRozan would immensely assist the Bulls this offseason, particularly if it means taking a step in the direction of making different strikes.

That commerce might web a youthful participant that aligns with the Bulls’ youth motion this offseason. Or it might web a first-round choose in a future draft the Bulls might use to sweeten a deal ought to a crew specific curiosity in Zach LaVine.

What’s LaVine’s commerce market?

LaVine is a high-volume scoring participant that would profit a crew like Miami or Sacramento, however his huge contract makes him tough to maneuver. Including draft capital to the deal would make it simpler.

The Bulls have reportedly tried to maneuver LaVine this weekend, providing him to the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. Each had been gamers Golden State was reportedly attempting to maneuver, however the return wasn’t sufficient for the Warriors.

Golden State declined and waived Paul.

“They did not really feel that was an enough quantity for a deal construction, so issues did not go as deliberate,” Haynes reported Sunday on NBA TV’s “Free Agent Fever.” “That fell by means of, which led to the Golden State Warriors selecting to launch Chris Paul.”

That is tough for the Bulls. ESPN’s Bobby Marks additionally had an providing with a tough tablet to swallow.

“There isn’t any marketplace for Zach Lavine,” Marks mentioned on ESPN. “They’re attempting to offer him away and fasten a primary spherical choose. I’ve been advised that by a number of, a number of individuals.”

The Bulls have had a youth motion, buying and selling for 21-year-old Josh Giddey, drafting 19-year-old Matas Buzelis and signing 24-year-old Jalen Smith to a three-year deal.

There’s nonetheless a highway for the Bulls to be aggressive with out DeRozan and LaVine – the Bulls made it to the Play-In Match with out LaVine – however they will have to make extra strikes to match the scoring manufacturing the 2 depart behind.

Like Artūras Karnišovas mentioned final week, the Bulls may look fully completely different in two weeks. That is the beginning of it.