Denmark vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions Can Damage the Danes

Our soccer betting skilled presents his Denmark vs England predictions and betting suggestions forward of their Euro 2024 conflict on the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

England obtained off to a robust begin with a 1-0 success over Serbia and they are going to be hoping to seal a spherical of 16 berth by defeating Denmark.

The necessity for factors is extra pressing for the Danes, who’re underneath stress after being held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia on Sunday.

Denmark vs England Betting Ideas

England to win and underneath 2.5 targets @ +240 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to attain anytime @ +300 with bet365

England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to every have over 0.5 pictures on the right track @ +750 with bet365

Determined Danes might be outclassed

England have by no means received their opening two matches at a European Championship however they’ll create a chunk of historical past by defeating Denmark.

The Three Lions’ 1-0 success over Serbia was stable reasonably than spectacular but it surely has put Gareth Southgate’s facet in a robust place.

They coped effectively towards a harmful Serbia assault and can fancy their possibilities of one other clear sheet towards the Danes, who seem like a crew in decline.

Denmark have been shock semi-finalists at Euro 2020 however they haven’t received any of their final 5 video games at main tournaments and have been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia on the weekend.

The Nordic nation are underneath stress so as to add not less than one other level towards England however they may battle to deal with the pre-tournament favorites, who look a stable +240 wager to win a contest that includes underneath 2.5 targets.

Denmark vs England Tip 1: England to win and underneath 2.5 targets @ +240 with bet365

Jude can justify the hype

Jude Bellingham popped up with an outstanding header towards Serbia and he seems a possible match-winner towards Denmark.

Opposing groups are effectively conscious of the potential risk posed by the 20-year-old, who bagged 19 La Liga targets in his debut season for Actual Madrid.

However he’s a troublesome participant to cease due to his power, technical potential and the timing of his runs into the penalty space.

Bellingham has solely scored 4 worldwide targets however he might add to that tally in Leipzig.

Denmark vs England Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to attain anytime @ +300 with bet365

English Duo to Take a look at Denmark Objective

Gareth Southgate is rumored to be fielding an unchanged facet from the slender victory over Serbia.

Which means makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the nod once more within the heart of the park.

The Liverpool man put in an energetic 69 minutes final day trip, recording 3 pictures within the course of. Over the course of the 2023-24 season as a complete, he averaged 1.6 pictures per sport.

Subsequently, backing him in bet365’s combo guess to have over 0.5 pictures on the right track, together with the beforehand talked about Jude Bellingham on their option to an England win, proves potential stable worth.

Denmark vs England Tip 3: England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to every have over 0.5 pictures on the right track @ +750 with bet365