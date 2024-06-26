News
Denmark vs Serbia live updates: Danes progress to Euro 2024 knockout stage with goalless draw
Inside this squad, there is no such thing as a query that Rasmus Hojlund is each Denmark’s brightest attacking expertise and their most compelling prospect.
That ignores the actual fact, nonetheless, that he’s not fairly able to assume the quantity of duty he does on the prime of the pitch. In opposition to Serbia, Hjulmand performed Hojlund alongside Jonas Wind, a plan that defeated itself when Wind bought himself booked within the first half and needed to be withdrawn on the break.
From then on, Hojlund appeared horribly remoted. He’s nonetheless studying and his ahead play must be broadened out in time, however Denmark have already got a dynamic attacking participant who they appear reluctant to make use of in the appropriate manner.
Denmark 0 Serbia 0: Danes advance however Hojlund was remoted and Germany have little to worry
