Denmark vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: Denmark Deadly in Crucial Clash

Our soccer betting knowledgeable affords up his three finest Denmark vs Serbia predictions and betting suggestions forward of their enormous Euro 2024 conflict on Tuesday.

A win over Serbia would assure Denmark a spot within the Euro 2024 knockout rounds and they need to have the ability to get the three factors they want once they meet in Munich.

Denmark vs Serbia Betting Suggestions

Denmark to win @ +135 with bet365

Each groups to attain @ -110 with bet365

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ pictures on course @ +120 with bet365

Denmark to say essential three factors

Denmark have drawn their opening two video games in Euro 2024, however their efficiency in opposition to England was wonderful and they need to have the ability to get a win in opposition to a disappointing Serbia aspect on Tuesday.

The +135 favorites know {that a} win would assure them passage by way of to the final 16 and, regardless of their winless begin to the event, they’ve nonetheless gained 9 of their final 14 matches and may look again to a wonderful run to the semi-finals in Euro 2020 for confidence.

Serbia misplaced their opening match after which wanted a late equalizer to keep away from a second defeat, this time in opposition to Slovenia. They sit backside of Group C and have gained simply three of their final ten matches.

These sides final met in a pleasant in 2022 and Denmark strolled to a snug 3-0 win. The same margin of victory isn’t anticipated on Tuesday, however Kasper Hjulmand’s aspect ought to nonetheless have the ability to get the win they want.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 1: Denmark to win @ +135 with bet365

Objectives at each ends anticipated in Munich

Serbia could also be struggling to win video games in the meanwhile, however they’re regulars on the scoresheet and their desperation to win on Tuesday makes them a superb guess to get a purpose in Munich.

Dragan Stojkovic’s aspect have scored in 4 of their final 5 matches and Denmark have solely saved two clear sheets of their final 10 video games. Each groups have scored in each of Denmark’s Euro 2024 video games to this point, and the identical is anticipated once they face Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 2: Each groups to attain @ -110 with bet365

Hojbjerg a menace going ahead

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was given plenty of freedom for Denmark of their assembly with Slovenia and he adopted that by having an enormous 5 pictures in opposition to England of their second group recreation.

4 of these pictures hit the goal in opposition to the Three Lions and he can be eager to make an impression once more on Tuesday.

He has had eight pictures on course in his final 9 appearances for Denmark and appears an enormous worth so as to add to his tally.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 3: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ pictures on course @ +120 with bet365