Denver’s rookies make big contributions in preseason win vs. the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Broncos need to get off to a faster begin in 2024.

And after Denver’s preseason win over the Colts, it is clear the Broncos’ rookies are desirous to contribute.

“I feel you’ll be able to see a variety of younger guys which might be hungry [and] a variety of guys which might be preventing for a place,” huge receiver Courtland Sutton mentioned.

This competitiveness was on full show Sunday, as a number of first-year gamers made key contributions in Denver’s 34-30 victory.

Outdoors linebacker Jonah Elliss set the tone late within the first half, as he utilized stress off the sting on Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The stress finally led to a Denver interception by defensive again Keidron Smith, and the Broncos then moved down the sector toearn a 13-10 halftime lead. Elliss later recorded a sack, as properly.

Rookie operating backs Audric Estime and Blake Watson carried this momentum into the second half, as each recorded key dashing touchdowns to assist propel Denver to the win.

“It undoubtedly felt nice,” Estime mentioned of enjoying in his first NFL preseason recreation. “… [It] was only a results of all of the arduous work we have been doing in camp. All of it paid off and we obtained the win.”

Whereas Estime was happy together with his optimistic influence in his first NFL preseason recreation, he famous that there’s nonetheless a variety of work to be performed to enhance within the weeks forward. The Notre Dame product misplaced a fumble that resulted in a Colts landing.

Head Coach Sean Payton had an identical perspective on the efficiency of his rookies, and he believes that the extra enjoying expertise the gamers get, the higher ready they are going to be to step up in the course of the common season.

“Total, they have been fairly constant in camp, [and I’m] inspired,” Payton mentioned. “There’s nonetheless clearly a variety of work for these guys to do. However all of them present that they’ll discover a strategy to contribute. Now, it is [about] cleansing up among the different issues.”

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and huge receiver Devaughn Vele have been additionally among the many rookies to make their presences recognized, as each made key performs to contribute to Denver’s sturdy efficiency.

Abrams-Draine recorded a key interception on an Indianapolis two-point conversion try to deliver Denver’s offense again out on the sector, whereas Vele drew two cross interference penalties totaling 40 yards.

Because the Broncos get again to work this week, Vele is assured that the tradition Denver is creating in coaching camp will proceed to propel the rookie class, and the group as a complete, to success in the course of the 2024 season.

“I really feel just like the camaraderie on this staff, it is actually good,” Vele mentioned. “The vets assist out so much with the rookies, and I really feel like this brotherhood is one thing actually particular right here.”

PAYTON EAGER TO ‘CLEAN UP’ MISTAKES AS PRESEASON PROGRESSES

Payton mentioned that whereas he was happy with a number of issues he noticed in Sunday’s win, there may be nonetheless loads of work to be performed because the Broncos get again to work this week.

“Even in wins, the identical manner in losses, you could find stuff you’re doing properly,” Payton mentioned. “We have got to be good sufficient tomorrow after we watch the tape to wash up and proper among the issues that we weren’t doing as properly with.”

Payton mentioned Denver will concentrate on minimizing penalties and turnovers as they look ahead to subsequent week’s preseason recreation at house towards the Packers.

TIM PATRICK RETURNS TO THE FIELD

After spending the final two season on injured reserve, huge receiver Tim Patrick returned to the sector and recorded his first reception on Sunday. Whereas it has been some time since he is seen motion on the sector, Patrick mentioned training alongside his teammates throughout coaching camp allowed him to construct confidence forward of his first preseason look.

“It felt good; it actually hasn’t felt that lengthy,” Patrick mentioned. “… I really feel like I am going towards one of the best daily, so on the market, it simply felt prefer it was one other day within the workplace.”

A number of teammates, together with Sutton, have been glad to see Patrick return and look ahead to watching him contribute this season.