Derrick White says chipped teeth worth it to help Celtics win championship

BOSTON – Derrick White left all of it out on the ground to assist the Celtics win the franchise’s 18th title – together with a few of his tooth.

With 2:09 remaining within the second quarter and the Celtics main 54-42, White hit the ground for a free ball and got here up bleeding. That is as a result of Mavericks middle Dereck Full of life dove on prime of White, urgent his face into the hardwood.

Derrick White leaving all of it on the courtroom! 🦷 pic.twitter.com/k20sw6y2U4 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

“Dove for the ball. Full of life landed on me. I knew straight away. I’ve chipped it up to now, so it isn’t new,” White instructed reporters after the sport. “However, like, I imply, this tooth is free. The opposite two tooth are wiggling. They had been attempting stuff within the locker room. I used to be like, I do not care. Simply play.”

“I might lose all my tooth for a championship”

Jaylen Brown, who was sporting a microphone in the course of the sport, may very well be heard joking to White after the play “You positive is ugly.”

After the sport, White instructed the ESPN postgame crew in the course of the trophy presentation that it was all value it.

“I might lose all my tooth for a championship,” White mentioned. “I will get it fastened. I’ll get pleasure from this one.”

Derrick White displays on championship win

White mirrored on the championship win after the sport.

“That is unreal. I do not assume it actually has hit and settled in,” White mentioned. “This can be a particular group of men, a particular teaching employees that I am simply grateful to be part of. Yeah, it is unreal. I am simply attempting to benefit from the second and never get too lit.”

The Celtics will probably be honored with a championship parade this week, although the main points are nonetheless being labored out.

Extra from CBS Information