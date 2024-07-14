Descendants of Nicodemus, Kansas, preserve history of its formerly enslaved residents | KCUR

Fifth-generation Nicodemus descendant Angela Bates attracts inspiration from carrying ahead the historical past of people that left the South within the 1870s to ascertain a city in rural Kansas the place they may transfer nearer to the promise of freedom.

Bates, who was raised in California by mother and father born in Nicodemus, finally relocated to Kansas, shaped the Nicodemus Historic Society and campaigned to protect the documentary historical past of a city that had step by step fallen on laborious financial instances. Structural items of Nicodemus stay today in a handful of buildings. The settlement close to the Solomon River has been designated a Nationwide Historic Website by Congress.

“It’s at all times thrilling to speak about Nicodemus,” she mentioned. “It runs in my blood. I’m a channeler of all of these ancestors that endured slavery and have gone on earlier than me. I’m glad I’m nonetheless right here to inform their tales and to protect their historical past.”

Bates introduced her slice of oral historical past to the Spencer Analysis Library on the College of Kansas, the place a group of pictures and paperwork associated to Nicodemus has been archived. She mentioned the library served because the Fort Knox of historical past for folks tied to Nicodemus. She not too long ago accomplished work on a documentary about settlement of Nicodemus and the legacy of a neighborhood removed from the Kentucky hills the place many settlers had been recruited.

Her great-great-grandfather Tom Johnson was among the many first to reach in 1877. An ideal-great-great-grandfather on her father’s aspect of the household got here to Nicodemus in 1879. Whereas her mother and father moved within the Nineteen Fifties in California, the household returned to Nicodemus commonly for celebrations of the emancipation of slaves in the USA.

“I really feel very blessed to be a part of the Nicodemus legacy,” Bates mentioned. “I’m doing it not for fame, not for cash — clearly not cash — however I do it as a result of I don’t need their tales to be misplaced. I feel their tales are necessary. They’ve been part of my life. I can bear in mind sneaking round listening to the previous folks. I want I had a pen and paper at that time and brought down notes, as a result of I acquired some tales. I let you know.”

‘Religion in God that you just’re going to make a distinction’

The individuals who made a house in Nicodemus included previously enslaved residents of the central bluegrass area of Kentucky, which included Lexington and Georgetown. The target was to achieve possession of land in Kansas and put distance between themselves and aggressively enforced Jim Crow legal guidelines stalling the flexibility of Black Individuals to broaden their private expertise with freedom, Bates mentioned.

Bates mentioned the choice by greater than 300 folks to depart Kentucky was tough, particularly for individuals who had been confined on plantations and had traveled little. The Nice Plains was geographically fairly completely different from the environs of Kentucky, she mentioned. She mentioned Jim Crow’s maintain on Kansas wasn’t as fierce, however that mindset was an unmistakable presence in Kansas, too.

“It’s not like Kentucky, however they’ve acquired free land,” Bates mentioned. “Your geographic mindset is tiny, however your creativeness is massive and your coronary heart is even larger and your spirit and willpower is even larger. And the best factor of all is that you’ve religion in God that you just’re going to make a distinction.”

Bates mentioned the early interval in Nicodemus was harsh, however Potawatomie and Osage tribe members assisted settlers. Potawatomie members on a looking journey shared sport with Nicodemus residents within the first 12 months, she mentioned. Initially, homesteaders lived in dugouts or sod buildings.

She mentioned it was typically assumed the identify of the city got here from Biblical tales of Nicodemus. Nevertheless, she mentioned, the identify was drawn from a Civil Conflict-era abolitionist tune “Wake Nicodemus” concerning the finish of slavery.

Residents of Nicodemus helped arrange Graham County. The primary three county attorneys had been Black males, she mentioned.

Bates mentioned Nicodemus was handed over when choices had been made about building of a railroad system from Salina to Colby. Monitor was laid a number of miles from Nicodemus at Bogue. It was consequential as a result of a group of retailers in Nicodemus relocated to Bogue, she mentioned.

She mentioned the Mud Bowl years and Nice Melancholy additional eroded the enterprise neighborhood in Nicodemus. Extra households moved away through the years, she mentioned, however parts of their historical past, together with 5 buildings, stay of the settlement. The preserved archive report, together with neighborhood and household photographs, put a face to individuals who engaged in a brave effort to reposition themselves inside the USA.

“Greater than something, they introduced their spirit of willpower and cooperation, and so they did work collectively,” Bates mentioned. “Lots of people knew one another. Earlier than they got here, they had been on neighboring plantations or on the identical plantation. I feel these are a few of the issues that basically made the neighborhood cohesive through the years.”

‘By no means occurred to me’

Bates mentioned there was rigidity between Nicodemus and predominantly white cities and cities close by. Relations with Hill Metropolis and Bogue had been strained at instances, she mentioned, and about 20 miles away town of Stockton had a sunset rule that prohibited nonwhite folks from remaining in metropolis limits after sundown. There was a powerful bond between Nicodemus and the French-Canadian city of Damar, she mentioned.

The 160-acre core of Nicodemus was designated by the Nationwide Park Service as a nationwide historic landmark district. Bates organized the Nicodemus Historic Society within the Nineteen Eighties.

Subsequently, Bates labored six years with members of the Kansas congressional delegation to safe approval from Congress to declare the homestead of previously enslaved a nationwide historic website.

“It by no means occurred to me, not one time, that it wasn’t going to occur,” Bates mentioned.

She mentioned the Nicodemus historic website and the city’s historic society wanted an infusion of economic assets to enhance entry to the native historical past.

On Wednesday, Bates introduced a contemporary bundle of Nicodemus supplies so as to add to the gathering at Spencer Analysis Library at KU.

“These folks signify what African-Individuals did with their freedom,” Bates mentioned. “They participated in manifest future.”

She mentioned too typically evaluation of American historical past centered on the slave expertise and the civil rights motion. The expertise of Black folks after emancipation and through Reconstruction was usually omitted, she mentioned.

“That complete chapter is simply lacking,” she mentioned. “I’m hoping via the story of Nicodemus they may perceive what African Individuals did with their freedom.”

This story was initially revealed by the Kansas Reflector.