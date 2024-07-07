Djokovic beats Popyrin in 4 sets, advances to Wimbledon 4th round

LONDON — Novak Djokovic shrugged off a sluggish begin to energy previous unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and into the Wimbledon fourth spherical Saturday.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending twenty fifth Grand Slam title seemed below menace when Popyrin took a 4-3 lead with a blistering crosscourt forehand winner and sealed the opening set with a second-serve ace.

“It was one other powerful match. I did not anticipate something lower than what we skilled on the courtroom as we speak from Alexei,” mentioned Djokovic, who was additionally taken to 4 units by Popyrin at this yr’s Australian Open. “I do know he was going to come back to the match with confidence, lots of self-belief. He was near profitable (once we performed) in Australia earlier this yr.”

Showing rejuvenated after the roof was closed, Djokovic went 4-1 up within the second set. Then, followers erupted on Centre Courtroom as information trickled by way of about England beating Switzerland to make the Euro 2024 semifinals.

The amused second seed simulated a penalty kick that Popyrin pretended to avoid wasting to the delight of followers.

Novak Djokovic continues to be in competition for his eighth Wimbledon title after getting back from a one-set deficit towards Australian Alexei Popyrin, who’s ranked forty seventh in ATP’s newest rankings. ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Djokovic had little hassle within the second and third units however confronted extra resistance within the fourth. Popyrin dug deep seeking his first win within the pair’s third assembly, saving three break factors to carry on within the eleventh recreation.

After making certain a tiebreak, nevertheless, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to shut out the win, ending with a fiery serve that Popyrin despatched into the online.

“I performed an excellent second and third set and the fourth was anyone’s recreation,” Djokovic mentioned.

“He was serving very nicely. It was very troublesome to learn his serve. It was only a very difficult match, mentally as nicely to hold in there.

“I am not allowed to have too large focus lapses. I feel I’ve executed nicely in that regard in top-of-the-line tiebreaks I’ve performed this yr, that is for certain.”

Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon weeks after having surgical procedure on his proper knee, which he injured on the French Open. He mentioned he was getting higher with each match.

“My feeling of motion, confidence notably excessive balls, reaching, sliding. I positively acquired higher as we speak than in my second match,” Djokovic mentioned, referring to his four-set win over unseeded Briton Jacob Fearnley.

“Hopefully the course or trajectory will hold stepping into a constructive means. Let’s have a look at what occurs within the subsequent one.”

Up subsequent for Djokovic is fifteenth seed Holger Rune, who superior after getting back from a two-set deficit towards Quentin Halys on Saturday.

Reuters contributed to this report.