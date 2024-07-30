Djokovic outlasts Nadal, overcoming major hurdle in quest for first Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic is likely one of the most completed tennis gamers in historical past, however there’s one factor that has eluded him all through his profession: an Olympic gold medal.

On Monday, he survived a tricky problem in his quest to win his first Olympic gold. Djokovic toppled two-time gold medalist Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4, on the identical clay court docket Nadal has claimed as his favourite. The Olympics are being held on the identical website because the French Open, the place Nadal has received 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic simply received the primary set 6-1 and jumped out to a 4-0 lead within the second set earlier than Nadal rallied again to sq. issues at 4-4.

However Djokovic immediately responded by breaking Nadal’s serve to go up 5-4. Djokovic then held serve to shut out the set and the match.

Monday’s match was the primary time Nadal and Djokovic confronted one another within the Olympics since 2008. Nadal defeated Djokovic within the semifinals of the 2008 Summer season Video games en path to a gold medal. Djokovic claimed bronze in 2008, the one Olympic medal he has ever earned.

General, the 2 gamers have now confronted one another 60 occasions, with Djokovic holding a 31-29 edge. Their two most up-to-date conferences have been additionally on the website of the French Open. Nadal defeated Djokovic in 2022 within the French Open quarterfinals. Within the assembly prior, Djokovic held off Nadal within the French Open semifinals.

Djokovic’s spherical of 32 win on Monday places him 4 victories from a gold medal. Djokovic will face the winner of the match involving Germany’s Dominik Koepfer and Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi.