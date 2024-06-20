Do 49ers want Brandon Aiyuk? A look at where things stand amid WR’s contract dispute

Aiyuk seeks a brand new contract that aligns with the sort of {dollars} the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown signed for this offseason — roughly $28 million per yr common over the primary three years of the deal. The 49ers aren’t there but, per Rapoport.

What precise message Aiyuk was making an attempt to relay by posting the video stays unclear, however the looming query shifting additional into the NFL’s quiet interval is whether or not the Niners are prepared to bridge no matter hole stays and to what extent Aiyuk is prepared to carry out (or maintain in) to get a brand new deal.

The Niners have handled contract disputes with star gamers the previous two offseasons. In 2022, Deebo Samuel held in till he landed a brand new deal. Final yr, Nick Bosa stayed away earlier than ultimately inking a deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback on the time.

Within the newest negotiations, there may be nonetheless time for sides to search out widespread floor on an answer earlier than issues get extra wobbly.