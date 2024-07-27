Do you need Peacock to watch the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics games?

Simone Biles waves to followers on Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Staff Gymnastics Trials at Goal Middle on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jamie Squire/Getty Photographs



In the end, the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games in Paris are right here. Beginning on Friday, July 26, 2024, athletes from all all over the world will unite within the Metropolis of Lights, every athlete hoping to carry a gold medal residence.

The 2024 Paris Summer time Olympic Sport characteristic among the world’s prime athletes, together with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Simone Biles, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Coco Gauff and extra, which implies each Olympic occasion gives an opportunity to witness the world’s finest go head-to-head.

The NBC household of channels will air choose Olympic occasions with the preferred sports activities airing within the morning on NBC. Peacock subscribers could have probably the most entry to the occasions on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, with Peacock being the one approach to watch each Olympic occasion this summer time.

That is excellent news for followers searching for one place to search out all of the terrific Olympic competitions occurring in Paris. The streamer will provide “multi-view” choices by which followers can curate their very own Olympic journey, selecting which occasions to look at on the streamer.

A Peacock subscription prices $8 monthly. An annual plan is accessible for $80 per 12 months (finest worth). You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

How one can stream the Summer time Olympics with out Peacock

There’s rather a lot to love a few Peacock subscription. Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock gives its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community, plus hit motion pictures and TV collection corresponding to “The Workplace.”

That stated, you do not want a Peacock subscription to look at the most effective and most attention-grabbing occasions of the 2024 Summer time Olympics. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast no less than 9 hours of Olympics protection every day, from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. ET. Some occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

For streaming the Paris Olympics — and for streaming all of the must-watch school soccer and NFL video games to comply with this fall — we like Sling TV. The cable TV alternative possibility gives packages that embrace your native NBC station beginning at $45 monthly, or $70 for 2 months (particular prepay provide). You additionally get entry to E! and USA Community (together with 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K decision). We like that there is a $11 monthly sports activities add-on plan known as Sports activities Additional and the choice so as to add on Paramount+ if you wish to catch much more sporting occasions this fall.

Faucet the button beneath to join Sling TV.

Word: Paramount+ and CBS Necessities are each subsidiaries of Paramount.

Peacock vs. Sling TV vs. cable: Which is finest for watching the 2024 Summer time Olympics?

Nonetheless having hassle deciding between your Olympics streaming choices? This is what the consultants at CBS Necessities advocate.

Do you need to stream the Olympics on the lowest value? Then you definately’ll need to seize a subscription to Peacock, beginning at $8 monthly (or $80 per 12 months). The NBC-affiliated streamer will provide entry to each Olympic occasion, so you will not miss a second of the motion. The one catch is that you just will not be capable to watch a variety of sports activities through Peacock, solely these aired on the NBC household of networks.

Do you need to watch extra reside sports activities than simply the Olympics? Then we predict a streamer like Sling TV is your finest guess. You’ll watch all the highest Olympic occasions, plus get entry to NASCAR and NFL on Fox, and Monday Night time Soccer on ABC. The Sling TV Blue plan ($45 monthly or $70 for 2 months when pay as you go) options 46 channels in whole, together with CNN, HGTV and Nick Jr., so there’s one thing for everybody to look at. (Different Sling TV plans can be found as effectively, so you possibly can customise your subscription.)

When are the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games?

The 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games are scheduled to happen from Friday, July 26, 2024, by Sunday, August 11, 2024. The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 26.

2024 Summer time Olympic Video games schedule: Key dates

LeBron James #6 of the USA in the course of the USA V Germany, USA basketball showcase match in preparation for the Paris Olympic Video games at The O2 Area on July twenty second, 2024, in London, England. Tim Clayton/Corbis through Getty Photographs



Under are key dates for the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games. For a full broadcast schedule of all occasions, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies, faucet right here.

Key dates for the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games

Olympic Village Opens: July 13

Torch Relay in Paris: July 20 – July 26

Gymnastics: July 27 – August 5

Swimming: July 27 – August 4

Monitor and Area: August 1 – August 11

Breaking: August 9 and 10

Basketball: July 28 – August 9

Soccer: July 24 – August 10

Biking (Monitor): August 1 – August 5

Volleyball: July 28 – August 11

Closing Ceremony: August 11

What new sports activities are included within the 2024 Summer time Olympics?

Paris will play host to 32 sports activities on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, together with new additions breaking (or go completely 1980’s and name it breakdancing), and kayak cross. Sport climbing (often known as indoor mountain climbing), skateboarding and browsing (going down in Tahiti, French Polynesia) may also return after making appearances on the Tokyo Video games.

When is the 2024 Summer time Olympics Opening Ceremony?



The 2024 Summer time Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 26, 2024. For the primary time in Olympic historical past, the opening ceremony will not happen in a stadium. As an alternative, this summer time’s opening ceremony will carry sports activities to the center of Paris through the Seine River.

The 2024 Summer time Olympics Opening Ceremony will encompass boats for every nationwide designation touring up the Seine by the middle of Paris. Going from east to west, 10,500 athletes will cross by Paris earlier than lastly touchdown in entrance of the Trocadéro, the place the rest of the opening ceremony will happen.

Who’s competing for Staff USA?

Not solely is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scheduled to compete for Staff USA, however the Paris 2024 Summer time Olympics will reunite former Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns).

Different well-known faces followers can anticipate to see on the basketball courtroom competing for Staff USA embrace Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves). Edwards’ teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be on the courtroom for the U.S. this summer time however will probably be competing for the Greek nationwide group.

Staff USA’s ladies’s basketball roster is equally star-packed. Although Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark did not make the group this 12 months, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will probably be representing the U.S. alongside Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces).

Different notable athletes who’ve punched a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics embrace monitor star Sha’Carri Richardson, golf star Scottie Scheffler, No. 1- ranked Nelly Korda, 20-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff and No. 5-ranked tennis ace Jessica Pegula.

Who’re the Staff USA opening ceremony flag bearers?

LeBron James was introduced because the Staff USA males’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer time Olympics, whereas tennis ace Coco Gauff will don the flag bearer’s white jacket as the ladies’s flag bearer for Staff USA.