Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Tennessee hit by flash flooding

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – One particular person was injured at Tennessee’s well-known Dollywood amusement park on Sunday after a robust thunderstorm moved throughout the realm and produced torrential rain that triggered flash flooding.

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Heavy precipitation was reported throughout Knox and Sevier counties on Sunday, prompting the Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Morristown, Tennessee, to difficulty a Flash Flood Warning for the realm, together with Pigeon Forge, the place Dollywood is positioned.

The FOX Forecast Middle says 2.5 inches of rain fell in a single hour, and 4 inches in whole fell throughout the Pigeon Forge space on Sunday.

Images and movies from Dollywood on the time the flash flooding was reported present water protecting walkways and parking tons as individuals, some with strollers, wade by way of the speeding water to try to get indoors.

Movies additionally present flooding creeping into a number of retailers throughout the amusement park.

HERE’S WHAT TO DO AFTER YOUR CAR IS FLOODED

Different movies present a Dollywood car parking zone surrounded by floodwaters, trapping quite a few autos inundated by the rising water. Individuals can be seen making an attempt to get into flooded autos.

Bailey and Sophie Elkins had been among the many Dollywood guests trapped by the flash flooding. The sisters stated they needed to wait about 2 hours for the water to recede earlier than leaving the park.

The ponds and creeks all through the park rapidly stuffed, enhancing the flooding, in keeping with the Elkins sisters.

“When that rain down poured it actually heightened the rising rise of the water in these ponds and what not, so they simply overflowed so fast,” Bailey Elkins stated.

After the flooding, Dollywood officers launched a press release saying one minor harm was reported amid the studies of the extreme climate and flooding.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

“I believe the workers dealt with it with such grace, and so they had been calm and picked up,” Sophie Elkins stated. “It undoubtedly was loads of water all of sudden.”

The Elkins stated they had been in a position to depart by driving by way of a service entrance a number of hours after the flooding began.

“Dollywood is supporting company whose autos had been affected by this climate occasion, and cleanup crews have been deployed,” Dollywood stated in a press release.

Dollywood is predicted to reopen for enterprise on Monday afternoon.

“Park officers will proceed to evaluate situations and updates can be posted to our social media pages as further data turns into out there,” the park stated.