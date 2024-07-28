News
Dolphins agree with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a 4-year, $212M contract extension, AP source says
The Miami Dolphins have agreed with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million, an individual with information of the deal mentioned Friday.
At a median of $53.1 million per 12 months, Tagovailoa will rank third within the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal contains $167 million assured, eighth most amongst quarterbacks, mentioned the individual, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t at liberty to publicy focus on the small print.
ESPN first reported the extension, attributing the phrases to the company that represents Tagovailoa, Athletes First.
The Dolphins didn’t announce the extension, although the crew did publish a video of Tagovailoa on social media Friday afternoon.
Tagovailoa was nonetheless taking part in underneath the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth general choice of the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa was in search of a contract just like these signed by Burrow and Justin Herbert, who had been drafted the identical 12 months. After their rookie offers, Burrow and Herbert signed multiyear contracts in extra of $200 million.
All through negotiations, Tagovailoa participated within the crew’s offseason exercises and participated in components of the primary few days of coaching camp. He was a full participant on Friday.
Tagovailoa, who sustained a number of concussions his first three NFL seasons, positioned himself for a giant pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.
The Dolphins reached the postseason however had been eradicated within the first spherical by eventual Tremendous Bowl champion Kansas Metropolis, extending to 24 years their stretch and not using a playoff win.
The contract extension will maintain Tagovailoa with Miami by 2028.
