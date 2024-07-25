Connect with us

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau, did they break 50?

Published

8 hours ago

on

By

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau, did they break 50?
What occurs when one of the crucial polarizing figures on the earth of golf companions with one of the crucial polarizing figures on the earth, interval?

Science tells us sure poles may be attracted to one another and join, which appears to be the case with U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and former President Donald Trump, who put collectively a stable spherical of golf however fell one shot wanting DeChambeau’s final aim in his newest episode of “Break 50” — a recurring characteristic on his YouTube Channel.

“That is going to be one of many best rounds of golf ever performed,” Trump stated in a blast of pre-round trumpeting.

Stunned? Did not suppose so. 

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau, two years ago at Bedminster.

Undecided if the sport’s historians will ever listing it alongside Nicklaus-Watson at Turnberry, and even Xander Schauffele’s Sunday 65 this previous weekend at Troon, however frankly, quirkiness apart, DeChambeau and Trump, at Trump’s New Jersey course in Bedminster, was watchable in its personal means, and dare we are saying dramatic?

