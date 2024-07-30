News
Donald Trump to attend Black journalists’ convention in Chicago
WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists’ annual conference in Chicago on Wednesday.
In a press release launched Monday night time, the Trump marketing campaign mentioned the Republican presidential nominee would take part in a query and reply session “that may consider essentially the most urgent points dealing with the Black group.”
Trump’s marketing campaign has spent months scheduling appearances in areas outdoors his conventional strongholds of help, together with when he attended — and was roundly booed at — the Libertarian Occasion conference in Washington earlier this yr.
In its announcement, the marketing campaign trumpeted Trump insurance policies that it argued benefited Black Individuals throughout his first time period.
President Joe Biden has seen his favorability price amongst Black voters fall dramatically since he took workplace in 2021. However the race towards Trump has been shaken up for the reason that president stepped apart and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris — who can be the primary Black lady and the primary South Asian American to be elected president if she wins in November.
