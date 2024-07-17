News
‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’
Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass is beneath hearth after making a controversial remark concerning the tried assassination of Donald Trump.
On July 14, simply in the future after Trump was hit by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pa., Tenacious D — a rock duo comprised of Gass and actor Jack Black — performed a present in Australia’s ICC Sydney Theatre the place they concurrently celebrated Gass’ sixty fourth birthday.
In fan-captured footage, Black will be seen presenting a birthday cake to Gass on stage and asking him to “make a want.” Gass responds, “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time,” referencing the less-than-day-old capturing. The video additionally captures the viewers responding with laughter.
With the video making rounds on-line, many spectators are criticizing Gass and the band for making gentle of america’ polarizing strategy to gun management and gun violence.
Representatives for Gass and Tenacious D didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.
Trump was struck within the ear after a gunman opened hearth from an elevated place exterior the venue, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed on the day of the capturing. The Secret Service “neutralized” the shooter, who died. One particular person within the crowd was killed by the gunfire, and two have been critically injured.
In the meantime, Tenacious D is scheduled to play a sequence of October live shows to help Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to constructing the political energy of younger individuals.
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News2 weeks ago
‘The God of the Woods,’ by Liz Moore book review
-
News3 weeks ago
Country legend Willie Nelson will miss 2 North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Fever vs. Mystics odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 19 by proven expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Kate Middleton Shares New Photo of Prince William and Kids