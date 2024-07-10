Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week

Visitors can sink their tooth into the limited-time Shark Dozen for one week solely, from now via Sunday.

Simply in time for Shark Week, Duck Donuts introduced that it is bringing again its well-liked Shark Dozen deal from at present via Sunday.

Visitors can sink their tooth into the limited-time Shark Dozen for one week solely. Sharks can odor blood within the water, however Duck Donuts visitors odor an ideal snack to dive into their TV leisure with this week.

Accessible to order in-shop or on-line , the fin-tastic Shark Dozen options apex predator-inspired mixtures equivalent to:

Shark Assault: Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time Gummy Shark

Shark Chew: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Riptide Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with blue vanilla drizzle

Bringing it again to its roots within the Outer Banks this summer season, Duck Donuts mentioned it’s partnering with Duck Surf Rescue , a USLA-advanced lifeguard company and member of the Outer Banks Lifesaving Companies Chapter, to teach the general public on seaside security.

Duck Donuts encourages the general public to comply with the model on Instagram and TikTok to be taught extra about how you can keep protected throughout seaside holidays this summer season equivalent to how you can forestall being caught in a riptide.

“We’re delighted to convey again our well-liked summertime favourite Shark Dozen that our visitors sit up for annually,” mentioned Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “This 12 months, we’re proud to companion with Duck Surf Rescue to boost consciousness about seaside security, serving to visitors keep protected and knowledgeable as they get pleasure from their candy treats and create unforgettable seaside trip reminiscences this summer season.”

Duck Donuts focuses on heat, scrumptious and made-to-order donuts. Upon coming into the shop, prospects are welcomed with the aroma of heat, mild vanilla cake donuts. Clients can create their very own donut mixture by selecting from quite a lot of coatings, toppings and drizzles, together with conventional favorites equivalent to chocolate icing with sprinkles and extra adventurous creations equivalent to maple icing with bacon.