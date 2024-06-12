Eagle Mountain Casino offers refunds after George Lopez left early

Eagle Mountain On line casino is issuing refunds to individuals who attended George Lopez’s present over the weekend.

The Porterville on line casino can also be providing a free present for all attendees via the remainder of the yr.

The backstory: Lopez walked out of his present final Friday at Eagle Mountain On line casino over a half an hour sooner than he was scheduled to.

The comic’s PR crew advised TMZ that the viewers was unruly, blaming the on line casino for failing to supply a secure and pleasurable expertise.

Lopez was initially scheduled for a present on April 20 at Eagle Mountain On line casino however canceled it only one hour forward of time because of a medical emergency.

Driving the information: Eagle Mountain On line casino launched a press release refuting the claims from Lopez’s crew.

The on line casino stated that Lopez and his non-public safety had each alternative to tell the on line casino crew in the event that they needed a visitor faraway from the present however didn’t. The 2 comedians who opened for Lopez additionally didn’t have any issues or points with the gang.

What we’re watching: Attendees searching for a refund can submit a request right here.

Attendees may request tickets for an additional present this yr of equal or lesser worth.

What they’re saying: “Whereas we did see visitors yelling out, we see recordings displaying these saying – we love you, can we purchase you a drink, and so forth. We additionally know that at a comedy present, there are additionally doubtless some outbursts that on line casino safety would have been joyful to handle had any concern been made identified,” stated Assistant Basic Supervisor Tiffani Sahagun in a press release. “We solely need for our visitors to have a secure and pleasurable expertise, and we wish our entertainers to really feel secure and revel in coming to Porterville as effectively.”