Eminem’s ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Songs Ranked

Yep, he’s again. Shady’s again, inform a buddy. Eminem returned on Friday (July 12) to ship his highly-anticipated The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album.

The brand new LP marks Em’s first album since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By as he seeks a tenth consecutive chart-topper on the Billboard 200.

Mere hours earlier than the undertaking arrived, Eminem revealed that TDOSS is definitely a “conceptual album” and he urged followers to take heed to the undertaking from front-to-back how he supposed with out skipping round to their favorites.

“Public service announcement: the ‘dying of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, due to this fact, should you take heed to songs out of order they won’t make sense,” he wrote. “Get pleasure from.”

Em kicked off The Dying of Slim Shady‘s rollout with “Houdini,” which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 for his highest charting entry of the last decade. He followed-up with “Tobey” that includes Large Sean and BabyTron earlier in July, which debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Eminem peppered collabs all through the undertaking with particular visitor appearances from Jelly Roll, J.I.D, Skylar Gray, Weird, Ez Mil and extra.

Even at 51 years outdated, Em has remained a business titan and one of many premier voices in hip-hop with a Corridor of Fame résumé that may go toe-to-toe with any of his friends.

And when Slim Shady drops, it’s all eyes on him with the tradition giving him its undivided consideration. Billboard ran by means of all 19 tracks from The Dying of Slim Shady and ranked the whole LP sans skits beneath.