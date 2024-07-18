Emmys Nominations 2024: Complete Nominees List

Shogun leads the pack for the 2024 Emmys nominations, which have been unveiled Wednesday morning. FX’s sequence landed 25 noms, together with greatest drama sequence, setting a number of data within the course of.

Additionally among the many high nominees are FX’s The Bear (with 23 nominations, a comedy sequence report), Hulu’s Solely Murders within the Constructing (21), HBO/Max’s True Detective: Evening Nation (19) and Netflix’s The Crown (18).

Total, Netflix leads all nominees with a complete of 107 noms (throughout 35 packages), adopted by FX with 93 (9 packages), HBO with 91 (29 packages) and Apple TV+ with 72 (16 packages). conglomerates as a complete, The Walt Disney Co. — which has sequence and initiatives throughout FX, ABC, Hulu and Disney+ and others — notched a personal-best tally of 183 Emmy nominations.

Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tv Academy chair Cris Abrego introduced this yr’s nominees from the El Capitan Theatre in a ceremony that was livestreamed. In the course of the livestream, Abrego gave Abbott Elementary star Ralph the information that she had acquired one other Emmy nom this yr for greatest supporting actress in a comedy sequence, an award she received in 2022.

The 76th Emmys are set to air dwell from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on ABC. The Inventive Arts ceremonies, the place a majority of the Emmy trophies are handed out, are set for Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. A bunch for the ABC Emmys ceremony has not but been named, however Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are set to govt produce the telecast for the second yr in a row.

The 2023 Emmys really occurred in January 2024, with the ceremony postponed because of the 2023 writers and actors strikes and airing on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Fox. At that occasion, HBO’s Succession, FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef have been the large winners, taking dwelling the highest prizes within the drama, comedy and restricted sequence classes, respectively. All three exhibits additionally received for writing and directing. With the 2023 Emmys honoring Succession’s remaining season, the drama discipline will see a brand new winner this yr.

To be able to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, tv programming needed to air between June 1, 2023, and Could 31, 2024.

Learn on for this yr’s Emmy nominees. A full record of this yr’s nominees might be out there after the announcement on Emmys.com.

Greatest Drama Collection

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Present (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Sluggish Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Physique Drawback (Netflix)

Greatest Actress in a Drama Collection

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Present, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Present, Apple)

Greatest Actor in a Drama Collection

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Sluggish Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Sluggish Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Greatest Visitor Actor in a Drama Collection

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Profitable Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Sluggish Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Greatest Visitor Actress in a Drama Collection

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Homosexual Harden (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Greatest Comedy Collection

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Solely Murders within the Constructing (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Canine (FX)

What We Do within the Shadows (FX)

Greatest Actor in a Comedy Collection

Matt Berry (What We Do within the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Martin Brief (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Canine, FX)

Greatest Actress in a Comedy Collection

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Sensible (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Evening Stay, NBC)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Greatest Visitor Actor in a Comedy Collection

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Evening Stay, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Greatest Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph (Solely Murders within the Constructing, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Evening Stay, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Evening Stay, NBC)

Greatest Restricted or Anthology Collection

Child Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Classes in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Evening Nation (HBO/Max)

Greatest Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film

Matt Bomer (Fellow Vacationers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Child Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Greatest Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Evening Nation, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Classes in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Vacationers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Child Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Evening Nation, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Classes in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Deal with Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Beneath the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Child Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Classes in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Child Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Evening Nation, HBO/Max)

Greatest Directing for a Drama Collection

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Present, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Sluggish Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Greatest Directing for a Comedy Collection

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Man Ritchie (The Gents, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Present, BET)

Greatest Writing for a Drama Collection

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Sluggish Horses, Apple TV+)

Greatest Writing for a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film

Richard Gadd (Child Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Vacationers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Evening Nation, HBO/Max)

Greatest Writing for a Comedy Collection

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Different Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do within the Shadows, FX)

Greatest Speak Collection

The Every day Present (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Stay! (ABC)

Late Evening With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Greatest Actuality Competitors Collection

The Superb Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

High Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)