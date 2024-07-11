England vs. Netherlands odds, live stream, lineup prediction, picks: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, TV

The second UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal will get underway on Wednesday when England and the Netherlands meet in Dortmund to find out who will face Spain in Sunday’s last. The Oranje are very a lot the remaining underdogs on this version of the competitors, whereas the Three Lions have been underwhelming however proceed to push their approach in direction of the ultimate. They’re very very like France of their method, and now hope to keep away from the identical destiny as a France aspect which fell in their very own semifinal. The Dutch noticed off plucky Turkiye whereas the English edged Switzerland out of their respective quarterfinals.

Gareth Southgate’s males stay searching for a very convincing win and will likely be hoping to ship simply that within the semifinal. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane got here up large within the spherical of 16 win over Slovakia, nevertheless it was Bukayo Saka who was the hero in opposition to the Swiss with a surprising late strike to equalize the match. Nonetheless, it took penalties to beat the Nati and e-book a spot within the last 4, which pitted them in opposition to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands.

Oranje have seen off Romania within the spherical of 16 and Turkiye within the quarterfinals so lets say that they’re but to face a real continental large. Cody Gakpo has been excellent in assault and joint-leads the highest scorers with three objectives forward of Donyell Malen, Bellingham and Kane who will hope to be amongst the objectives for this one, having been cold and warm to date in Germany.

Here is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Tips on how to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany Watch: Fox or Fubo (strive totally free)

Fox or Fubo (strive totally free) Odds: Netherlands +200; Draw +190; England +170

How they received right here

Netherlands surprisingly completed third in Group D behind Austria in prime spot and France in second however forward of Poland, so it put the Dutch into an sudden function of underdog right here after a positive run to the ultimate 4 of Romania after which Turkiye. England topped Group C however solely gained considered one of three video games to complete forward of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia earlier than making laborious work of it in opposition to Slovakia after which Switzerland to now face Oranje which is arguably their largest check to date when it comes to stature.

Group information

Netherlands: Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo have impressed to date with the Paris Saint-Germain man boasting three assists and the Liverpool star three objectives of which two have been offered by Simons. Nathan Ake and Denzel Dumfries ought to proceed to be on both aspect of the protection though Micky van den Ven is pushing for inclusion after some necessary late interventions in opposition to the Turkish.

Attainable Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo.

England: Marc Guehi could possibly be reinstated after suspension alongside John Stones though Ezri Konsa can be unfortunate if that occurs. Kobbie Mainoo seems to be to be discovering a house for himself in midfield subsequent to Declan Rice after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Connor Gallagher whereas Luke Shaw might now be an choice rather than Kieran Trippier after approaching in opposition to Switzerland though one other caemo may be most certainly.

Attainable England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Prediction

Though England haven’t been at their finest, the Netherlands haven’t been up in opposition to prime opposition since their loss to Austria and in addition went goalless in opposition to France. The Three Lions ought to nearly do sufficient to roar on however solely after 120 minutes. Decide: Netherlands 1, England 2 (England win after additional time).