England vs Serbia live updates: Jude Bellingham goal earns England nervy Euro 2024 victory

Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic stated after the match: “It was an excellent match, top quality from each groups. England are an excellent, sturdy group, however we performed a really courageous sport; the model of soccer we had been aiming to play.

“With the modifications, we managed to get the place we needed – with management of the ball and to make England defend. I am happy with what we did, we did not need to lose however we will hold occurring.

“I am not happy with the consequence, after all, however it’s what it’s and we’ve sufficient time to relaxation and get better. We will do no matter we will in opposition to Slovenia – we’ve to win that. I congratulate all of the gamers on tonight, there aren’t any frustrations other than the consequence. I do not like dropping, but it surely’s a part of the job.”

Discussing goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic and the choice to deliver Dusan Tadic on within the second half, he added: “(Rajkovic) was wonderful – he is an awesome goalkeeper. We now have three nice goalkeepers. I selected just a few days in the past to provide him his likelihood at this time and he put in an awesome efficiency.

“Dušan Tadić began on the bench for tactical causes – I needed to have him with recent legs for the second 45 minutes. It was about ways.”