England vs Serbia – UEFA Euro 2024: Can England finally win a major title? | UEFA Euro 2024 News

⚽ England – Key Euros Stats ⚽

Euros appearances: 10

Euro Titles: 0

Greatest end: Remaining (2020)

Euros Report: W15 D13 L10

Targets scored: 51

Largest win: 4-0 vs Ukraine (Euro 2020)

Participant to observe: Phil Foden

World rating: 4th

Crew nickname: The Three Lions Group Fixtures:

16 June: Serbia vs England (Enviornment AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm native/19:00 GMT)

(Enviornment AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm native/19:00 GMT) 20 June: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt Enviornment, Frankfurt, 6pm native/16:00 GMT)

(Frankfurt Enviornment, Frankfurt, 6pm native/16:00 GMT) 25 June: England vs Slovenia (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 9pm native/19:00 GMT)

There’s an inescapable irony to the predicament Gareth Southgate finds himself in going into Euro 2024, which begins with England’s opening match of the event in opposition to Serbia on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen.

Since taking on as England boss in 2016, the 53-year-old has labored assiduously in direction of reworking the group’s sporting tradition. Membership loyalties are now not fault strains, the bottle-neck strain that got here with donning the jersey has been reworked right into a privilege, and incongruity has been changed by id.

Removed from the individualism that marked England’s “Golden Era” period, Southgate’s setup has been constructed across the collective.

However issues have now gone full circle. He has efficiently managed to interrupt up England’s star tradition solely to seek out himself trapped within the highlight.

Southgate’s legacy is the dominant narrative for England heading into the Euros. The event is a referendum on his almost eight-year reign, with a majority of the English public able to deem it a failure in the event that they don’t convey again the winner’s trophy from Germany.

It’s now or by no means for England

In some ways, Southgate’s been a sufferer of his personal success: He led England to an unlikely World Cup semifinal in 2018; misplaced the ultimate of the earlier Euros in 2021 on penalties; and was a Harry Kane penalty away from probably knocking out the reigning champions France within the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions had been thirteenth within the FIFA world rankings when he was handed the managerial reins in 2016 – at the moment they sit fourth. For the reason that 2018 World Cup in Russia, they haven’t dropped out of the highest 5.

England’s consistency over the previous six years has turn out to be so commonplace, it’s virtually taken with no consideration. It’s straightforward to overlook that earlier than Southgate taking on, England’s final look within the semifinal of a serious event got here manner again at Euro 1996.

In the end, worldwide soccer is a zero-sum sport the place success is weighed in silver and the Euros really feel like now or by no means proposition for Southgate’s England.

It’s a proposition that’s been mirrored in a daring squad choice denoted by uncharacteristic threat. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has been a revelation for Manchester United this season, has been picked regardless of solely making his England debut in March.

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips – all of whom have been key pillars of Southgate groups – haven’t been picked.

Past the sting of raised expectations, Southgate has discovered himself bruised by the intangible metric of “potential”. With the attacking expertise at his disposal, there’s a feeling amongst followers that Southgate’s unwillingness to throw off the shackles has curbed the group’s progress.

What to do with Foden?

Southgate’s judgement will once more be examined in his selection of a beginning 11, notably about the place he performs rising star Phil Foden.

The Manchester Metropolis attacker has thrived within the central midfield function he’s been deployed on this season by his supervisor Pep Guardiola. Foden’s 19 targets from that place led Metropolis’s cost to a fourth successive league title and noticed him named the English Premier League’s Participant of the Season.

Nevertheless, Southgate has been reluctant to play Foden by way of the center and has tended to pair Declan Rice with one other defensive midfielder. Given the current damage troubles of Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw – each of whom have been picked regardless of making only a mixed 4 league appearances because the begin of March – it appears unlikely that can change.

On paper, England has probably the greatest squads within the event.

Alongside Foden, England’s assault options Actual Madrid midfield sensation Jude Bellingham and the Bundesliga top-scorer, Harry Kane. Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Rice had been all on the Premier League Participant of the Season shortlist, and Palmer’s 22 EPL targets had been second behind Erling Haaland within the race for the Golden Boot.

The Three Lions went unbeaten throughout their Euro 2024 qualification marketing campaign and have misplaced just one sport – a pleasant to Brazil – within the 12 video games they’ve performed because the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

On the Euros, they’re drawn in a bunch that options no facet on the earth’s Prime 20, unlocking a excessive statistical chance that they’ll progress to the knockout phases of the event.

It’s straightforward to see why England head into Euro 2024 as one of many favourites. The query stays if their performances will match their star billing.

⚽ England’s remaining squad for Euro 2024 ⚽

Captain: Harry Kane

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester Metropolis), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester Metropolis)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Actual Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester Metropolis), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

