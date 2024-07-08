Jul 06, 2024 – 2:49p ET
News
England vs. Switzerland highlights: Three Lions advance to semis on PKs
Stay Protection for this has ended
Jul 06, 2024 – 2:40p ET
England, Switzerland commerce targets after Pickford cease
Jul 06, 2024 – 2:37p ET
Pickford makes the cease
Jul 06, 2024 – 2:34p ET
Heading to penalty kicks
Jul 06, 2024 – 2:26p ET
England unable to breakthrough in first half of additional time
Jul 06, 2024 – 1:55p ET
Heading to further time
Jul 06, 2024 – 1:40p ET
England will get one other late equalizer
Jul 06, 2024 – 1:36p ET
Switzerland goes up 1-0 in seventy fifth minute
Jul 06, 2024 – 1:22p ET
So shut for the Swiss
Jul 06, 2024 – 1:13p ET
Switzerland will get first shot on web
Jul 06, 2024 – 12:52p ET
No rating at half
Jul 06, 2024 – 12:41p ET
One other no handball name
Jul 06, 2024 – 12:21p ET
No penalty given regardless of Kane’s plea
Jul 06, 2024 – 12:18p ET
A quiet opening quarter-hour
Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET
Southgate not pleased with narratives surrounding England
Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET
Stay scoreboard
Stay Protection for this started on Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET
