England vs. Switzerland highlights: Three Lions advance to semis on PKs

4 hours ago

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:49p ET

England advances

Stay Protection for this has ended

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:40p ET

England, Switzerland commerce targets after Pickford cease

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:37p ET

Pickford makes the cease

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:34p ET

Heading to penalty kicks

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:26p ET

England unable to breakthrough in first half of additional time

Jul 06, 2024 – 1:55p ET

Heading to further time

Jul 06, 2024 – 1:40p ET

England will get one other late equalizer

Jul 06, 2024 – 1:36p ET

Switzerland goes up 1-0 in seventy fifth minute

Jul 06, 2024 – 1:22p ET

So shut for the Swiss

Jul 06, 2024 – 1:13p ET

Switzerland will get first shot on web

Jul 06, 2024 – 12:52p ET

No rating at half

Jul 06, 2024 – 12:41p ET

One other no handball name

Jul 06, 2024 – 12:21p ET

No penalty given regardless of Kane’s plea

Jul 06, 2024 – 12:18p ET

A quiet opening quarter-hour

Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET

Southgate not pleased with narratives surrounding England

Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET

Stay scoreboard

Stay Protection for this started on Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET

