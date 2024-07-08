England vs. Switzerland highlights: Three Lions advance to semis on PKs

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:49p ET England advances

Stay Protection for this has ended

Jul 06, 2024 – 2:40p ET England, Switzerland commerce targets after Pickford cease Jul 06, 2024 – 2:37p ET Pickford makes the cease Jul 06, 2024 – 2:34p ET Heading to penalty kicks Jul 06, 2024 – 2:26p ET England unable to breakthrough in first half of additional time Jul 06, 2024 – 1:55p ET Heading to further time Jul 06, 2024 – 1:40p ET England will get one other late equalizer Jul 06, 2024 – 1:36p ET Switzerland goes up 1-0 in seventy fifth minute Jul 06, 2024 – 1:22p ET So shut for the Swiss Jul 06, 2024 – 1:13p ET Switzerland will get first shot on web Jul 06, 2024 – 12:52p ET No rating at half Jul 06, 2024 – 12:41p ET One other no handball name Jul 06, 2024 – 12:21p ET No penalty given regardless of Kane’s plea Jul 06, 2024 – 12:18p ET A quiet opening quarter-hour Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET Southgate not pleased with narratives surrounding England Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET Stay scoreboard

Stay Protection for this started on Jul 06, 2024 – 11:31p ET