Enter To Win An Xbox Controller With Deadpool’s Butt On It

Deadpool and Wolverine quick approaches, and inappropriate popcorn buckets apart, the film is doing one more scandalous product that’s in partnership with…Xbox?

Yeah it’s uh, nicely, about what you’d count on for a Deadpool promotion. The “designed by Deadpool” controller has his colours, sure, however the again of it’s…his butt.

No, the controller just isn’t out there for buy. I’m not even certain you might actually play with it successfully with these cheeks within the again there. Are they smooshy or agency? However in any case, the controller is being given away to only one individual as a part of a sweepstakes.

There are Deadpool issues you should purchase, particularly on July 22, the primary 1,000 individuals who purchase an Xbox Elite Wi-fi Controller Sequence 2 will get a Deadpool controller holder. However the butt controller might be given away to at least one fan. To probably win that it’s important to:

Be over 18

Comply with Xbox on Twitter

Retweet the official Xbox Sweepstakes put up:

There are certainly extra prizes that simply Deadpool’s butt. The official grand prize which might solely be received by one individual is:

A customized Xbox Sequence X Console impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $440.00 USD.

Two (2) customized Xbox Wi-fi Controllers impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $319.98 USD.

A customized Xbox Sequence X Console Stand impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $100.00 USD.

The official sweepstakes put up has already been retweeted 31,000 occasions in two hours, so it’s uh, going to be a little bit of an uphill battle. However hey, why not. I’ll do it. However if you wish to show the controller in your room, I assume it’s important to face it backwards so it makes any quantity of sense. I’m most likely getting too far forward of myself with these 1 in 31,000 odds.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 as the one MCU movie out this 12 months. It’s gotten constructive previews from retailers primarily based on the primary half hour or so, and we’ll see the way it does as soon as it’s absolutely launched and all of the cameos come to gentle. See you then. Till then, good luck grabbing that butt. That butt controller. what I imply.

