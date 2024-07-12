ESPYS 2024: Red carpet highlights

LOS ANGELES — The ESPYs have fun the best-of-the-best on the planet of sports activities, recognizing the highest athletes and sports activities performances of the yr. These are the crimson carpet highlights.

This yr, tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams is internet hosting the thirty second annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards, “The 2024 ESPYS Offered by Capital One” stay from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Classes embody Greatest Male Athlete, Greatest Feminine Athlete, Greatest Breakthrough Athlete, Greatest Comeback Athlete and extra.

Stars and athletes scheduled to current embody Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Drew Brees, Draymond Inexperienced, Bryce Younger, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Ingram II, Flau’jae Johnson, Colman Domingo, GloRilla, Daisy Ridley, Allyson Felix, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ryan Blaney.

As well as, prime athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend embody Allen Iverson, Nick Saban, Venus Williams, Andy Reid, Jayden Daniels, Chloe Kim, Livvy Dunne, J.J. McCarthy, Isiah Pacheco, Sugar Ray Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Lisa Leslie, Nyjah Huston, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, CJ McCollum, John Owen Lowe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Toni Breidinger, Samm Levine, Angel McCoughtry, Jacques Slade, Arielle Chambers, Danny Seraphine, The College of South Carolina Girls’s basketball staff, Louisiana State College’s gymnastics staff, The College of Oklahoma softball staff, and extra.

The 2024 ESPYS Offered by Capital One airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

