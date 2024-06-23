Euro 2024 Portugal game stopped by Cristiano Ronaldo fans

Portugal’s Euro 2024 Group F win in opposition to Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday was halted 4 occasions by supporters working onto the pitch for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo, with two extra doing the identical postmatch.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez spoke in grave phrases concerning the incidents after the sport saying it shouldn’t be allowed to occur and urged different supporters to not observe go well with.

“It’s a concern, however right now we had been fortunate as intention of the followers had been good,” he mentioned. “The followers recognise massive stars and icons however there’s a very troublesome scenario if their intensions are unsuitable and gamers are uncovered.

“It should not occur. There’s a number of safety, so it should not occur. Perhaps there’s a message to that followers, that this isn’t the proper approach [to behave]. The message is that it might worsen for the longer term and it is not good that the gamers are so uncovered on the pitch.”

Ronaldo, now taking part in his membership soccer in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, smiled and posed for an image with a younger boy who evaded safety to run onto the taking part in floor within the seventieth minute.

The kid, aged round 10 years previous, was hugged by Ronaldo earlier than working away from safety stewards till he was unable to flee on the aspect of the pitch.

When he was being led away, stewards and substitutes on the touchline patted the boy on the pinnacle, and the group contained in the stadium cheered as he waved whereas being led away.

A teenage boy then tried to repeat the stunt quarter-hour later, however Portugal captain Ronaldo threw his arms within the air and waved him away earlier than safety stopped the teen from reaching the previous Actual Madrid and Manchester United participant.

On each events, German referee Felix Zwayer was compelled to delay the sport till the children had been faraway from the pitch.

Two extra supporters, this time grownup males, ran onto the pitch in stoppage time and headed towards Ronaldo with their telephones earlier than being stopped by safety.

Lastly, two extra supporters repeated the trick as soon as the ultimate whistle had been blown, not interrupting the sport however getting on the pitch nonetheless.

The incidents will set off an computerized disciplinary investigation by UEFA over safety contained in the stadium, which is more likely to host Germany’s round-of-16 fixture and likewise a semifinal later within the match.