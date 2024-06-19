Connect with us

Evacuation Update South Fork Fire – June 18, 2024 — Ruidoso-NM.gov

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

Evacuation Update South Fork Fire - June 18, 2024 — Ruidoso-NM.gov
Consideration Residents and Guests:

Because of the lively South Fork Fireplace burning throughout Mescalero, Otero and Lincoln counties, necessary evacuation orders are in place for the next areas:

  • All of Ruidoso Downs

  • The entire Village of Ruidoso

  • Higher Canyon

  • Brady Canyon

  • Ponderosa Heights

  • Alpine Village

  • Cedar Creek

  • Decrease Eagle Creek

  • Alto Lakes

  • Sonterra 1, 2, and three

  • All of Alto as much as the Outlaw Golf Course

  • West Gavilan

  • Solar Valley

  • Sierra Vista

  • Villa Madonna

  • Ski Run Street

  • All areas west of Freeway 48

  • All of Gavilan Canyon Street from Freeway 48 to McDonald’s

Evacuation Routes and Street Closures:

Please be suggested that Freeway 48 and Freeway 70 at Apache Summit are closed. The evacuation route is through Freeway 70 and out in the direction of Roswell.

  • State Freeway 48 is instantly closed from Alpine Village to State Freeway 220.

  • US 70 is closed from mile marker 249 (intersection with NM 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.

Emergency Help:

The cellphone financial institution on the Emergency Operations Heart is now operational. When you require info or help, please name one of many following numbers:

  • 575-937-7785

  • 575-973-5604

  • 575-973-8977

Please comply with all evacuation orders and keep secure. Updates will likely be supplied as extra info turns into obtainable.

