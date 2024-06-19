News
Evacuation Update South Fork Fire – June 18, 2024 — Ruidoso-NM.gov
Consideration Residents and Guests:
Because of the lively South Fork Fireplace burning throughout Mescalero, Otero and Lincoln counties, necessary evacuation orders are in place for the next areas:
-
All of Ruidoso Downs
-
The entire Village of Ruidoso
-
Higher Canyon
-
Brady Canyon
-
Ponderosa Heights
-
Alpine Village
-
Cedar Creek
-
Decrease Eagle Creek
-
Alto Lakes
-
Sonterra 1, 2, and three
-
All of Alto as much as the Outlaw Golf Course
-
West Gavilan
-
Solar Valley
-
Sierra Vista
-
Villa Madonna
-
Ski Run Street
-
All areas west of Freeway 48
-
All of Gavilan Canyon Street from Freeway 48 to McDonald’s
Evacuation Routes and Street Closures:
Please be suggested that Freeway 48 and Freeway 70 at Apache Summit are closed. The evacuation route is through Freeway 70 and out in the direction of Roswell.
-
State Freeway 48 is instantly closed from Alpine Village to State Freeway 220.
-
US 70 is closed from mile marker 249 (intersection with NM 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.
Emergency Help:
The cellphone financial institution on the Emergency Operations Heart is now operational. When you require info or help, please name one of many following numbers:
-
575-937-7785
-
575-973-5604
-
575-973-8977
Please comply with all evacuation orders and keep secure. Updates will likely be supplied as extra info turns into obtainable.
