Evacuation Update South Fork Fire – June 18, 2024 — Ruidoso-NM.gov

Consideration Residents and Guests:

Because of the lively South Fork Fireplace burning throughout Mescalero, Otero and Lincoln counties, necessary evacuation orders are in place for the next areas:

All of Ruidoso Downs

The entire Village of Ruidoso

Higher Canyon

Brady Canyon

Ponderosa Heights

Alpine Village

Cedar Creek

Decrease Eagle Creek

Alto Lakes

Sonterra 1, 2, and three

All of Alto as much as the Outlaw Golf Course

West Gavilan

Solar Valley

Sierra Vista

Villa Madonna

Ski Run Street

All areas west of Freeway 48

All of Gavilan Canyon Street from Freeway 48 to McDonald’s

Evacuation Routes and Street Closures:

Please be suggested that Freeway 48 and Freeway 70 at Apache Summit are closed. The evacuation route is through Freeway 70 and out in the direction of Roswell.

State Freeway 48 is instantly closed from Alpine Village to State Freeway 220.

US 70 is closed from mile marker 249 (intersection with NM 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.

Emergency Help:

The cellphone financial institution on the Emergency Operations Heart is now operational. When you require info or help, please name one of many following numbers:

575-937-7785

575-973-5604

575-973-8977

Please comply with all evacuation orders and keep secure. Updates will likely be supplied as extra info turns into obtainable.