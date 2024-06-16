Ex-Arsenal, Everton forward Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Kevin Campbell has died aged 54 after a brief sickness. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar by way of Getty Photos

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died on the age of 54 following a brief sickness, the golf equipment each confirmed on Saturday.

“Kevin was adored by everybody on the membership. All of us are pondering of his family and friends at this tough time,” Arsenal stated in a submit on X.

The ahead had joined the membership’s youth setup in 1985, earlier than making his senior debut in 1988.

Throughout his time at Highbury, Campbell received the English First Division (the predecessor to the Premier League) in 1990-91, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the European Cup Winner’s Cup. He scored 59 targets for the north London membership.

“Everybody at Everton is deeply saddened by the dying of our former striker Kevin Campbell on the age of simply 54,” Everton wrote in a press release.

“Not only a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English recreation, however an unimaginable particular person as nicely — as anybody who ever met him will know.”

Campbell scored 51 targets in 164 video games for Everton, who had stated he was “very unwell” and in hospital earlier in June.

Campbell turned the primary Black participant to captain Everton in 2001.

Data from Reuters contributed to this report.