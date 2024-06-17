Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 72, dating 24-year-old former cheerleader: report

It looks as if Invoice Belichick shall be doing simply fantastic off the NFL sidelines this season.

After he spent the earlier 24 seasons because the New England Patriots head coach, the 2 sides parted methods earlier this 12 months.

Belichick went on interviews within the offseason, however in the end it led to nothing, and he shall be off the sector for the primary time since 1975.

Nevertheless, the excellent news is that one thing at dwelling will maintain him younger: his reported 24-year-old girlfriend.

TMZ experiences that Belichick is relationship a former cheerleader, Jordon Hudson.

The outlet says they’ve been linked since his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022, they usually apparently met on a flight to Boston the 12 months prior.

After chatting it up, the 2 exchanged contact info and have become a bit extra severe just lately.

Belichick was noticed at a cheerleading competitors in Nationwide Harbor, Maryland, apparently in help of Hudson.

He didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark or affirmation of the connection.

Hudson was at Tom Brady’s Patriots Corridor of Fame induction ceremony earlier this week.

Hudson is a “thinker” and “entrepreneur,” based on her Instagram bio.

Maybe this relationship is one thing Rob Gronkowski was foreshadowing on the Brady roast.

“Coach, you used to speak about Foxborough Excessive Faculty once we sucked, however now I do know why you have been so obsessive about Foxborough Excessive Faculty,” Gronk started. “You have been scouting … your new girlfriend!”

Julian Edelman let loose fairly the gasp, whereas Belichick could not assist however giggle.

“My joke wasn’t f—ed up – that is f—ed up.”

The 2 haven’t publicly commented on whether or not they’re formally an merchandise or not, however they have been noticed collectively earlier than, and now it looks as if numerous the jokes flew over everybody’s heads.

Belichick shall be on “The Pat McAfee Present” all through the NFL season and shall be a extra distinguished visitor on ESPN’s “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning.

