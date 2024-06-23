F1 – 2024 Spanish Grand Prix Post-Qualifying Press Conference Transcript

DRIVERS

1 – Lando NORRIS (McLaren)

2 – Max VERSTAPPEN (Crimson Bull Racing)

3 – Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes)

TRACK INTERVIEWS

(Performed by Marc Gene)

Q: Lando Norris, pole place.

Lando NORRIS: It was just about an ideal lap. you are on a great lap if you’re getting excited however the entire thing went completely ultimately. So, shut, nonetheless, however tremendous, tremendous comfortable. One in every of my, I might say, my greatest pole positions. I’ve not had many however out of those I’ve had, my greatest. We have been shut all weekend, however actually this was nearly an ideal lap and that is what I did at this time. So it was cool, the followers and my supporters listed below are wonderful, so an enormous due to everybody cheering me on.

Q: As you say, that is solely your second pole place, nevertheless it seems like this weekend you have been actually one of many favourites. I imply, what is that this that you’re so quick this weekend, on your automobile and for your self?

LN: It isn’t. I imply, it is not simply this weekend. , we have been fast the final two months. Since Miami, we have been very robust. And we most likely missed out on a pole by simply not doing an ideal lap. And at this time was the proper lap. So I might say Max and Crimson Bull appeared somewhat bit stronger all weekend than we did. However we made some modifications for the ultimate run. I had some little locations to enhance and I did precisely that. So, yeah, tremendous comfortable to be on pole.

Q: And ultimate query for tomorrow. Do you suppose you possibly can convert that pole right into a race win? After all, I assume!

LN: That is our goal, however I do know it will be powerful towards Max, towards Lewis and everybody behind, however we’re right here to win now, in order that’s my plan.

Q: Congratulations, get pleasure from it. Max, it was a really shut battle. You have been on pole place greater than anybody. You have been having some difficulties this weekend, however once more at this time you have been very quick. Did you suppose you had an opportunity at this time to be on pole after Q1 and Q2?

Max VERSTAPPEN: Yeah, I believe in qualifying it was all coming collectively a bit nicer. The entire weekend we have been looking for a little bit of a related stability as a result of in all of the observe periods it was very tough. So I used to be fairly comfortable in qualifying. I imply, even in Q3 I acquired a pleasant little tow from Checo to Flip 1 to essentially extract every thing we may and sadly it was simply not sufficient. However that’s the way it goes typically. I believe general we are able to nonetheless be very pleased with this efficiency in qualifying and it is undoubtedly all to play for tomorrow.

Q: The slipstream was simply likelihood or did you’re employed for it? After which how a lot did the temperature have an effect on issues? As a result of it was a lot cooler this afternoon than this morning.

MV: Yeah, simply by likelihood. I did not even know initially the place Checo was on the lap after which they instructed me the place he was so I used to be like, ;I will attempt to grasp on to him’. And yeah, apart from that, with the temperature, I do suppose it was a bit extra enjoyable in qualifying. However even I believe all through qualifying, the wind began to choose up somewhat bit. Possibly that made it a bit tougher for us in Q3, however general a great efficiency once more in qualifying.

Q: You have been having a simple time up to now, now it’s kind of more difficult. What do you like? The problem that you’ve got out of your opponents or to have simple poles like up to now?

MV: , on the finish of the day, they’re by no means very easy poles since you’re at all times in a battle with your self. However, in fact, now it is with extra groups, and I believe that’s good for Components 1 basically, and, in fact, when it is at all times that shut for a pole place, I believe that is at all times nice.

Q: Lewis Hamilton, you’ve gotten lots of supporters in every single place you go. Large crowd. As we speak, I assume you’re comfortable to be P3. Have been you anticipating extra? How comfortable are you along with your lap and along with your place for qualifying?

Lewis HAMILTON: I am actually comfortable. Firstly, thanks everybody. So, so comfortable to be right here and tremendous grateful to be up within the prime three. It has been fairly a tough 12 months so an enormous quantity of labor from everybody again on the manufacturing unit and at last we’re beginning to see these incremental steps transferring nearer to the blokes forward. I did not anticipate us to be preventing for pole essentially however from time to time it seemed like there have been bits there and perhaps we’ll be shut and so to be there I am simply grateful.

Q: So can we are saying actually that you’ve got made, as a workforce, an enormous step in the previous few grands prix? It seemed like in Canada. That may be a affirmation, I assume. That is a really demanding observe.

LH: Yeah, we have made large steps forwards. And it is actually simply down to each single particular person again on the manufacturing unit who’s pushing in design, pushing in making the brand new elements that we get to deliver as early as attainable to those races. And slowly the automobile is crafting right into a racing machine that we are able to hopefully combat the blokes on the entrance. So George did an awesome job as properly at this time. So hopefully tomorrow we are able to apply stress on the 2 automobiles forward.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Q: Lando, what a second for you. Simply to start with, how good does this really feel?

LN: It feels nice, yeah. I imply, poles at all times really feel good, and it is the second in my profession. I imply, I’ve had two Dash race poles, however I do not regard that in any respect as a pole place. So, yeah, that is the second of my profession. It has been some time since Sochi, all the best way again then, so… Yeah, it feels nice. I imply, it was an incredible lap. Truthfully, it was my greatest lap by a great distance. I just about put the entire lap collectively, so I acquired a pleasant slipstream. I believe most likely my greatest nook across the lap, each single a part of it put collectively. Max was a bit forward in Q1, Q2. I knew I needed to sort of do one thing good in Q3 to do it. And that’s precisely what I did. So I am fairly comfortable that I managed to drag off most likely my greatest lap that I’ve performed most likely ever.

Q: You say it is your good lap. I used to be going to say, what number of occasions in your profession have you ever pushed the proper lap in qualifying?

LN: I imply, I am most likely going to get again and Jarv, my engineer, goes to inform me that I’ve messed one thing up, however I believe it is so tough these days, with the automobile and the tyres, and we’re pushing a lot, simply to place every thing collectively. You may be capable to do half of it as soon as and half of it one other or combine it up, however to sort of put all of it proper at that restrict could be very tough and I am certain each driver would say the identical. So very rewarding if you do and if you do it and find yourself on pole due to it, it is even sweeter.

Q: You have been there or thereabouts all through observe. What have been your expectations coming into this session? Did you at all times imagine pole was on the playing cards?

LN: I believe so. I imply, we’re at all times shut. I do not suppose any observe was cut up by greater than a tenth between the highest 5. So I used to be anticipating the identical as that, and I believe it was. Most likely Max was at all times two and a half tenths forward of everybody, each Q1 and Q2 within the runs we did. And we did three laps, you realize, we did three runs, 4 runs ultimately altogether. So that you do 4 laps all through the entire of qualifying. However each time was like lacking somewhat bit to Max and lots of it was excessive velocity. So I knew for the ultimate lap, I’ve acquired to go balls out and do it, you realize. And I managed to get that little bit, like that, you realize, 200ths, 300ths, 400ths that I used to be needing to get out of Max I managed to get. So I am comfortable the dangers paid off and for all of it to return collectively after I wanted it most was nice.

Q: Let’s throw it ahead to the Grand Prix. What are your greatest considerations going into this Grand Prix?

LN: I haven’t got any considerations. I imply I am excited. It is a long term right down to Flip 1. It is most likely one of many locations you do not wish to begin on pole, nevertheless it’s a chance for us to exit and try to win a race you realize. We have not performed a great deal of lengthy operating. We have performed a bit and I believe we have been shut, because it at all times has been. I believe tomorrow isn’t like this automobile is approach faster. I suppose between Mercedes, ourselves, Crimson Bull, Ferrari, there’s eight automobiles that might have most likely been on pole at this time and which have an opportunity of most likely profitable the race tomorrow. So it is about making the least errors, just like at this time, and simply making an attempt to execute one other good race that we usually do.

Q: Alright. Very properly performed at this time. Good luck tomorrow Lando, thanks. Max, coming to you now. After bettering in your second run of Q3, did you suppose you had it? Did you suppose you’d performed sufficient for pole?

MV: The lap itself was good. I imply, I even additionally acquired a tow to Flip 1. I believe basically, if you take a look at it, the entire of qualifying was simply miles higher than observe for me. I at all times felt just like the automobile was not likely related in all of the free observe periods. So after I went into qualifying, it simply clicked significantly better. And I believe within the very excessive velocity, we have been notably robust across the laps, with Turns 3, 9, and the final nook, which have been fairly comfortably flat. However I assume in a approach most likely that is why we weren’t bettering that a lot within the ultimate few runs as a result of these corners are flat, so there’s nothing to achieve, after which there aren’t that many corners left across the observe. So I did make my positive factors however I most likely was already flat the place perhaps Lando wasn’t flat earlier than and then you definitely simply lose out somewhat bit with that. So perhaps a bit too draggy for qualifying, trying again at it, However that is one thing that’s at all times very simple to say afterwards as a result of the entire of the weekend we have been simply sliding round an excessive amount of and now most likely it was lastly attached and also you most likely would have turned down the wing somewhat bit, however that is the way it goes.

Q: You say all of it clicked for qualifying. What are the primary causes for that? Do you suppose the cloud cowl helped you somewhat bit as properly?

MV: No, we made some set-up modifications once more to the automobile and all of it simply felt a bit extra regular.

Q: Speaking of extra regular, how good has this weekend been for Crimson Bull if you examine it to the earlier three weekends? How a lot of a step ahead have you ever made?

MV: I believe it has been OK, however not adequate, clearly. These sorts of tracks, I hoped, in fact, to be forward. However the different groups are catching up. We have seen this already in the previous few races, so it is undoubtedly rather a lot tougher. We have to do every thing good to be first. We simply have to deliver extra efficiency to the automobile.

Q: And let’s throw it ahead to the race. Lando has talked about the long term to Flip 1. After all, you’d wish to be on pole, however is P2 truly typically fairly a great place to begin right here as a result of you will get a tow down that lengthy straight?

MV: Yeah, you do. However I might at all times wish to begin first. It is a bit simpler to defend like that. I believe our prime speeds are all fairly similarish and we do not have DRS, in fact, into Flip 1 with the beginning. So once more, all of it depends upon how good your begin goes to be. It’s such an extended race, so many laps that you must do on these tyres round right here that something can occur.

Q: Alright. Very properly performed at this time. Thanks. And Lewis, welcome again to the highest three. It is good to have you ever again in right here. How candy has at this time been for you from a efficiency perspective?

LH: I believe it has been OK. It is good to be again up right here. I miss being on this couch, though it is not from IKEA. However typically, it is nice to see that we’re progressing. Actually, you’ve got seen during the last couple of races that we’re slowly climbing nearer to the blokes up entrance. So I believe there’s somewhat bit extra efficiency within the automobile at this time, nevertheless it’s actually on the knife edge. So we have got some enhancements to make to the automobile. However yeah, as I stated, I am actually comfortable to be P3, it’s a fairly great spot to be in for the beginning with that lengthy straight right down to Flip 1.

Q: And Lewis, you are only a tenth of a second off pole place. Did you anticipate to be that shut coming in?

LH: Three tenths off. Yeah, so it is a reasonably large chunk. For a observe like this, it is not too dangerous. I believe, as I stated, by way of the lap, there’s somewhat little bit of time, I believe. It most likely may have been two tenths, however nonetheless they’ve a slight benefit. However for us to be that shut on the observe like it is a actual good exhibiting that we’re getting into the correct path. As I stated, we have got some enhancements that we have to deliver over the following few races to ensure that us to be correctly in vary of these guys.

Q: OK, so that you’re three tenths off pole, however do you suppose you possibly can problem for the victory tomorrow?

LH: I believe it might be very tough. I believe these two might be very fast, however place is every thing so I believe we’ll… , additionally there’s two of us, so hopefully we are able to apply stress as a workforce to each of the automobiles forward with a purpose to perhaps play out one thing in technique and slowly climb up. I believe it is all about degradation tomorrow and the way you take care of the tyres, so we can’t know till we get into that first run.

Q: I used to be going to say, what was your deg like throughout observe?

LH: It was fairly first rate. I do not know if it was nearly as good as Max’s, however I will try to make it higher tomorrow.

QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR

Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsportmagazin.com) Query for Max. Really, two questions. First half, you talked about the wing stage, most likely you went for the larger rear wing. It was too draggy for qualifying, however do you suppose it’s higher for the race than it was for qualifying? And second a part of the query is, was that the ultimate wake-up name you wanted?

MV: Yeah, truthfully, prefer it’s simple to say now. After all, we ran the massive wing. However up till qualifying, it was simply the automobile was not secure sufficient. So I believe we did repair it. After which additionally, most likely with the circumstances turning into colder and colder, you simply run out of mainly corners to make a distinction as a result of some corners turn into flat out due to that. After which, yeah, you turn into a bit draggy. When it comes to wake-up name, I believe we’re just about very awake already with what’s occurring. So, yeah, we have to push on. We have to deliver elements sooner, higher. I imply, we have had a really dominant automobile final 12 months. That could be very, like… I imply, it is fully gone, naturally. And, yeah, we simply want to essentially try to make a step forward once more.

Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) A few inquiries to Lando, please. You talked about concerning the dangers you took on that second run, however was there something particularly that the workforce was in a position that can assist you with about stating maybe the place you possibly can take these dangers, and so on? And in addition, we noticed some fairly worrying scenes within the paddock at this time with the workforce’s motorhome. I simply puzzled, did that affect your preparations or something, and what is going on on on the workforce there?

LN: Thanks. Yeah, I imply, initially, from that aspect, the perfect factor is everybody’s secure, everybody’s doing properly. Yeah, in order that’s most likely the perfect information from every thing. One individual was taken to hospital only for some check-ups, however all good in any other case. So a little bit of a scare for the entire workforce, by no means a pleasant factor. However only a bit extra of most likely a aggravating day than I might have preferred. Yeah, I misplaced my sneakers. That was most likely as dangerous because it acquired for me, truthfully. I imply, yeah, simply completely different. I imply, I’ve not been in my regular room. I’ve not been in a position to perhaps calm down and relax as a lot as what I usually do. I’ve had lots of gives from individuals, so it has been nice. However lots of the groups, truthfully, have been very, very good to us, McLaren, in providing assist and issues like that. In order that was all good from that aspect. However a disgrace that it will not be used at this time or tomorrow, I do not suppose, for something, perhaps not into the long run, however that is not something that I find out about for now. In order that was that. And from the workforce aspect, from the ultimate laps, I imply, simply the 2 excessive speeds, so Flip 9 and the final nook, the 2 the place… The automobile’s transferring round, it is bouncing somewhat bit. It simply would not fill you with confidence going round such a nook when the automobile’s doing these issues. It may be fairly unpredictable in such a high-speed nook. It is a bit nerve-wracking to commit and know when to take the dangers. Over the weekend, I took dangers in pushing and operating into the gravel a number of occasions and broken the ground somewhat bit right here and there. I have been pushing the bounds, I might say, the entire weekend, however perhaps not as a lot within the very excessive velocity, the place the implications are extra. However after I seemed on the information after Q1, Q2, I used to be dropping most likely a tenth and a half, nearly two tenths, simply to Max in two corners. And that was simply the 2 corners the place I used to be least snug, nevertheless it was nearly sort of committing and hoping I got here out on the opposite aspect in a single piece. And for that ultimate lap, that is precisely what I wanted to do, and it is precisely what I did. We made some small modifications for the remainder of the observe, however nothing to do with 9 and 14. That was simply whether or not I needed to take the chance of sort of pushing that bit extra and making an attempt to get that little bit that I wanted for a pole.

Q: (Ben Hunt – Autosport) Lando, simply following up on that. I noticed you this morning if you have been sitting exterior and also you simply had your socks on. So I puzzled what tools… Did you must borrow anything? Is there something in your driver room that it is advisable get again since you’ve not been allowed again into the motorhome? And simply extra on that, simply the way it has impacted you. You talked about you can’t go in your driver room. So the place did you spend time in between observe and qualifying and who did the lunch, all that type of stuff, please?

LN: I imply it is all been somewhat bit messy however I believe I’ve one or two units of every thing and I believe they managed to get some stuff out however a few of it is most likely not the perfect to make use of or it smells fairly dangerous from the hearth. Some issues I acquired out, however I wish to hearken to my music and stuff earlier than and Oscar complains rather a lot as a result of my music’s so loud, pre-sessions. However I simply did not have that this time and I am up within the engineering workplace and Oscar’s down within the truck beneath. And that is Zak’s workplace that I’ve taken over. So now Zak’s a bit sad that Zak’s in there. Truthfully, nothing’s been a problem. And I’ve by no means been that man to sort of complain about these items. Truthfully, I may simply be doing nothing and simply bounce within the automobile after I have to however when you’ve gotten a capability to sort of have a couple of minutes to your self and a few these issues, you are taking them, since you wish to simply calm down and suppose to your self for a couple of minutes earlier than you exit and do it. Nothing for at this time. Possibly tomorrow will affect me a bit extra that I am unable to get that quiet time that that I like. Nevertheless it’s not the tip of the world, so I am not going to complain about it.

Q: (Ronald Vording – Motorsport.com) Max, apart from the necessity for updates that you just talked about, you additionally talked earlier than about Crimson Bull needing cleaner weekends. How would you charge this one when it comes to execution to this point, each with introducing the little upgrades and likewise how yesterday began off?

MV: Clear. We had no points from what we have skilled in the previous few weeks, nevertheless it took a little bit of fine-tuning and to get the automobile fast, I might say. However I do not really feel prefer it’s at all times you realize simply fine-tuning. Typically additionally it simply looks like we’re missing a little bit of tempo. So we have to yeah simply try to be extra aggressive.

Q: (Pilar Celebrovsky – The Paddock Journal) Congratulations, Lewis, welcome again. You will have talked about you do not actually really feel you’ve gotten the tempo to combat for the victory, however how reasonable is to imagine that you possibly can combat for the rostrum contemplating you’ve gotten one Crimson Bull and two Ferraris behind when it comes to tempo?

LH: I believe the larger concern most likely is the Ferraris behind us. Clearly, we have been all inside half a tenth, I believe, from third to fifth. I believe it was fifth or sixth. They usually had an improve this weekend, so I believe their lengthy tempo look fairly robust. So I believe it is extra working collectively as a workforce and making an attempt to carry place at the least. If we occur to have extra tempo obtainable to us and we’re in a position to maintain on to those guys, then it is recreation on. However we actually will not know till tomorrow. And degradation is at all times the important thing right here. And when you’ve gotten a very good rear finish, it can save you your stability, however it can save you the rear tyres. In order that’s going to be key for tomorrow.

Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic) For Lando and Max, a query for you guys. We have come very, very shut on a few events to a correct race-long combat between you guys. Canada clearly had all of the elements concerned. Are you guys relishing the prospect to essentially combat it out tomorrow if all is dry and regular? I imply, you guys have gotten an awesome relationship, clearly, however I believe we’re all ready to see that combat between you two.

LN: I imply, I hope not. I hope I can have only a good begin and sort of management it from there. However I am certain the entire race I’ll be underneath stress and going to should make these sort of calls. However, yeah, I imply, I look ahead to it. I look ahead to racing towards anybody. And possibly Max is the man on the observe that I’ve raced the least, simply because he is at all times been too far forward. Yeah, comfortable to now sort of be there and I am certain whether or not I am first or second tomorrow popping out of Flip 1, it will be a combat until just about the tip of the race. So I am excited. I look ahead to it. I’ve not had many alternatives to take action. When I’ve, he is usually been a couple of second lap faster, however that is not the case anymore. So yeah, I am excited to simply race towards him and have some enjoyable.

MV: Yeah, I imply, for certain I want to win tomorrow, naturally. I believe it is nonetheless a bit unknown the place we’re, like all of us, when it comes to pure tempo within the lengthy runs. I am hoping, in fact, it will be all very shut, prefer it has been in the previous few races. And I believe, yeah, with the excessive deg round right here as properly, it is advisable actually take care of your tyres. I do not know, in fact, in what state the observe might be as properly tomorrow with potential rain, in fact, in a single day and within the morning. So all these sort of issues, in fact, come into play.

Q: (Dan Lawrence – Motorsport Monday) Query for Lando. For the reason that win in Miami, not solely the workforce however your self appear to have elevated your stage. Difficult for wins in Imola, in Canada, in Monaco, being the closest challenges to Ferrari. Would you say that is essentially the most assured you and the workforce have ever felt?

LN: I imply, actually from a workforce aspect, completely. It is the perfect the automobile’s been. So when the automobile’s good, then you have to be extra assured. And yeah, I imply, Imola, such as you stated, Canada, I believe we must always have had a greater likelihood and we did not do the perfect of jobs, however we must always have had a greater likelihood. Actually there’s been sufficient alternatives now to most likely combat for a win or the truth that we had the tempo to win a race. So 100% from a workforce perspective and I believe… I imply I stated at first of the season we have been going to win and we have been going to combat towards Crimson Bull and that they weren’t going to dominate like they’d performed and it is turned out precisely to be that. which is I believe good for everybody, together with everybody watching. However we now have extra to do. I do not suppose we had doubtlessly the perfect automobile on the market at this time. I really feel like I did an ideal lap and was solely nearly on pole. Nevertheless it’s very tough to know. I believe everybody within the prime 10 is at such a excessive stage that it is most likely exhausting to distinguish what the variations are between what drivers are in a position to obtain. So from that aspect, completely. From a private aspect, I might say so. I believe I’ve commented in the previous few weeks about simply not having that capability to sort of unlock one thing extra come qualifying and discover a restrict and simply get a bit caught. I simply discovered it exhausting or very tough to progress rather a lot by way of qualifying and sort of simply get into a pleasant circulate and a great rhythm. So we have been working fairly exhausting on the simulator and with my workforce on making an attempt to enhance on all of these items, as a result of evaluating to others, evaluating to Oscar in areas, I simply wasn’t snug and I wasn’t assured that I used to be in a position to exit and simply do what I wanted to get performed. However this weekend, I sort of are available with a special method and reset some issues and undoubtedly I really feel like I have been on a greater footing. So I’ve been. I have been assured. It isn’t usually I say that, that I have been assured. However the final couple of months, the automobile’s been performing properly. It is a bit extra to what I need. Undoubtedly not the place I want it and the place I’m so most assured, however we’re engaged on it. And I believe it is all credit to the workforce as a result of with out the automobile that we now have at this time, I would not be on pole.

Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) There’s been varied events to this point this season the place you’ve got seemed actually fairly robust in observe after which come qualifying, it is not come collectively. Not the case at this occasion. I simply puzzled what do you suppose made the distinction this time?

LH: I nonetheless really feel like I misplaced efficiency going into the, you realize… I nonetheless misplaced somewhat bit going into quali. It is all about perspective. Possibly they only moved forwards, however I undoubtedly really feel like there was somewhat bit extra. However simply as you begin to push the automobile, it would not prefer it. So in observe, if you depart somewhat little bit of margin, the automobile feels fairly good. Nevertheless it’s if you begin to actually lean on it to try to get that further little bit of lap day out the place we actually battle. And I believe it is all within the tyres. So that you noticed in P1, I used to be seven tenths down on account of a problem with the blankets. After which we acquired it sorted for the next periods. So, it places you somewhat bit on the again foot. However yeah, in any other case, the automobile, as I stated, it is good that we’re up right here and it is the perfect qualifying I’ve had this 12 months, so I am actually grateful for it.

Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsport-magazin.com) Query to all three of you. How the grid is for tomorrow. Do you suppose the primary eight automobiles are extra decided by the driving force efficiency at this time or extra by the automobile efficiency?

LN: All driver!

MV: I imply, there’s so many good drivers on the market, proper? After all, you realize, naturally, I believe typically you hit a greater lap than different occasions. That is the way it goes in life. However, yeah, I imply, there’s so many… I believe in the event you take a look at it, I believe there have been so many nice laps pushed. However typically, for no matter purpose, you realize, it won’t click on or come collectively. Some automobiles, they work a bit higher on specific tracks. However… Yeah, I imply, once more, it may additionally be fully completely different tomorrow, proper? I imply, one automobile may really feel much more snug within the race on tyres or no matter. So we have seen that in fairly a number of qualifyings the place, you realize, among the different groups, they’re fairly shut in qualifying, however then truly within the race, they drop off quite a bit. You too can argue why is that, proper? It is simply very difficult, truthfully, this sport, basically, to know. , tyres are very essential. And naturally, that is truthfully the one half that basically touches the tarmac as properly, proper? So simply understanding that already is important.

LN: I used to be joking! I imply, you want a great automobile.

MV: It is OK!

LN: I simply do not wish to sound like an fool! He most likely put that because the headline already. No, I imply, you want a great automobile underneath you. Like we have seen with Mercedes. Once they’ve not had a great automobile, I am certain Lewis and George have pushed some good laps, however… Typically you do your greatest laps and also you’re fifth, tenth. I believe if you return to Canada, I believe that is most likely somewhat bit the driving force. When it is so shut, that is most likely somewhat bit extra right down to driver and getting that final little bit out. I believe at this time, and daily, is rather a lot right down to what you are able to do as a driver. And my lap was good, fairly near. With out that, I might have been second. So I really feel like I made a distinction at this time in executing an ideal lap. However I had a automobile which I had confidence in to get that lap day out of. It is a mixture, like Max stated. It is difficult. It isn’t so simple as you are saying, one or the opposite. There’s so many elements occurring. It is tough to explain it to you guys on what it is like.

Q: (Vladimir Rogovets – SB Belarus Segodniya) This observe at this time hasn’t the final chicane and you’ve got at this time good consequence. is it higher with out chicane? it’s higher for you or on your automobile?

LH: I’ve not pushed this automobile on the outdated observe, however I believe we have been comparatively good within the low velocity. So, I do not know, I believe these final two corners are extra pleasing. The final nook is full gasoline at 280 or one thing like that kilometres an hour, which is wonderful. And it is actually, actually difficult, on the knife edge, coronary heart in your mouth type of nook. A lot, significantly better than the small chicane that we used to have. And I believe it’s higher to comply with and may present higher racing. I believe it did already final 12 months. So whether or not or not our automobile is nearly as good as theirs within the excessive velocity, I will take a look at the information, nevertheless it’s most likely comparatively shut.

ENDS