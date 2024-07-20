Fandango founder J. Michael Cline identified as man who fell to death from New York City hotel

Editor’s notice: If you happen to or somebody you recognize is battling suicidal ideas or psychological well being issues, please name the 988 Suicide & Disaster Lifeline by dialing 988 to attach with a educated counselor, or go to the 988 Lifeline web site.



New York

CNN

—



J. Michael Cline, the founding father of film ticket firm Fandango, fell to his dying from a New York Metropolis lodge Tuesday, a legislation enforcement official confirmed to CNN.

The New York Police Division mentioned that round 10 am on Tuesday, the 64-year-old was discovered with accidents indicating he fell from an elevated top from The Kimberly Lodge, a luxurious boutique lodge in midtown Manhattan. Investigators imagine he jumped from the twentieth flooring of the lodge. He was declared useless quickly after by emergency medical companies.

Cline based Fandango in 1999 and stayed till 2011, in keeping with LinkedIn. The ticket firm is now owned by NBCUniversal.

On the time of his dying, Cline was a founding and managing companion at non-public fairness agency Accretive and government chairman at Juxtapose, a enterprise fund. He had additionally based numerous different firms.

Cline served as chairman of the Nationwide Fish and Wildlife Basis, the place he wrote in regards to the significance of conservation efforts in 2020.

Cline was married and the daddy of six youngsters. He acquired his bachelors from Cornell College and MBA from Harvard Enterprise College, in keeping with an HBS alumni affiliation website.

CNN has reached out to Fandango for remark.