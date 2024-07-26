FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Park Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Administration Company’s (FEMA) Area 9 Administrator licensed the usage of federal funds on July 24 at 11:32 p.m. PDT / July 25 2:32 a.m. EDT to help the state of California in combating the Park Fireplace burning in Butte County.

On July 24, the state of California submitted a request for a Fireplace Administration Help Grant (FMAG). On the time of the request, the fireplace threatened roughly 1,100 properties in and across the cities of Eco, Richardson Springs, and Cohasset, with a mixed inhabitants of round 10,000. All of the threatened properties are major residences.

The fireplace began on July 24, 2024, and had burned greater than 6,465 acres of state and personal land. There are 15 different massive fires at the moment burning uncontrolled inside the state.

FMAGs present federal funding for as much as 75 p.c of eligible firefighting prices. The Catastrophe Reduction Fund supplies allowances for FMAGs via FEMA to help in preventing fires that threaten to develop into main incidents.

Eligible prices lined by FMAGs can embrace bills for subject camps, gear use, supplies, provides and mobilization and demobilization actions attributed to preventing the fireplace. For extra info on FMAGs, go to fema.gov/help/public/fire-management-assistance.

