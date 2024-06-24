Fever vs. Sky odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 23 by proven expert

Jap Convention rivals sq. off because the Chicago Sky (5-9) host Caitlin Clark the Indiana Fever (7-10) on Sunday afternoon. That is going to be the third matchup of the season between these two golf equipment, as Indiana notched a 91-83 victory over the Sky on June 16. The Fever are main the all-time collection 55-33 over the Sky.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET at Wintrust Enviornment in Chicago. The Sky are 1-point favorites within the newest Fever vs. Sky odds, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors is 170. Caitlin Clark is +750 to attain first within the recreation and her over/underneath for whole factors is 17.5. Earlier than making any Fever vs. Sky picks, make sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s girls’s basketball skilled Calvin Wetzel.

Because the begin of the 2021-22 girls’s faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 models). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Ladies’s Match groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and appropriately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen big returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Sky and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed here are a number of WNBA betting strains and traits for Sky vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Sky unfold: Chicago -1

Fever vs. Sky over/underneath: 170 factors

Fever vs. Sky cash line: Indiana +100, Chicago -122

IND: The Fever are 4-0 ATS of their final 4 video games general

CHI: The Sky are 7-3 ATS of their final 10 video games vs. a crew with a dropping straight-up document

Why the Fever can cowl

Guard Kelsey Mitchell continues to be a strong contributor within the backcourt. Mitchell creates her personal photographs with ease and owns a dependable perimeter shot. She heads into this bout scoring 18-plus and making at the least three 3-pointers in three of her final 4 video games. On Friday, Mitchell recorded 18 factors, three dimes, and went 3-of-4 from downtown. The Ohio State product averages 16 factors per recreation.

Ahead Aliyah Boston makes defenders work when guarding her. Boston owns such a smooth contact from the publish and performs with terrific endurance. The South Carolina product can also be an anchor on the glass. She averages 12.7 factors and eight rebounds per recreation. On Friday, Boston had a double-double with 10 factors, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in 26 minutes of motion.

Why the Sky can cowl

Guard Marina Mabrey has been an all-around difference-maker on the courtroom. Mabrey is ready to rating from any spot on the ground whereas being a dependable playmaker. The 27-year-old logs 15.1 factors, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per recreation. On June 16 towards the Fever, Mabrey totaled 22 factors, 4 assists, and two steals.

Ahead Angel Reese is a constant two-way pressure within the frontcourt. Reese has always dominated on the glass, creating second-chance factors and thriving within the lane. The LSU product leads the crew in rebounds (10.8) and steals (1.9) to associate with 12.4 factors and 1.9 steals per recreation. In her final outing, Reese racked up 16 factors and 18 boards. This was her seventh straight double-double, which is essentially the most ever by a rookie in WNBA historical past.

