Fight erupts after France eliminates Argentina in 2024 Olympics – NBC10 Philadelphia

Tempers flared on the conclusion of the France vs. Argentina males’s soccer quarterfinal sport on the Paris Olympics Friday.

After the ultimate whistle, combating broke out between the 2 nations that took a couple of minutes to deescalate.

France secured a 1-0 win to advance to the semifinals, however tensions have been excessive earlier than and throughout the sport.

The senior Argentine males’s crew have been seen on video recorded by a participant singing racist chants in direction of French gamers after profitable the Copa America. The French federation filed an official criticism.

Although this sport featured predominantly under-23 gamers that weren’t on the Copa America squad, it was the primary time the 2 nations performed for the reason that incident.

Argentina had additionally beat France within the 2022 World Cup Remaining, which initially began the continued rivalry.

It wasn’t instantly clear what sparked Friday’s state of affairs, however France head coach Thierry Henry apologized after the sport.

“We do not take this match as revenge as a result of the World Cup was with different groups,” the French soccer icon mentioned, by way of Argentina reporter Gaston Edul. “Having scored the objective shortly gave us a choice. I apologize for the ultimate disturbance. It isn’t what I wished and I could not management it. In reality, they kicked out a participant.”

Middle-back Nicolas Otamendi, who was on the World Cup-winning squad and was certainly one of three overage gamers for the nation, commented on French gamers celebrating in entrance of Argentine followers.

“It makes me very indignant that they went to the place the family have been to have fun of their faces,” Otamendi mentioned, by way of Edul. “(Loic Bade), if he looks like celebrating, let him come to the place we’re and we’ll clear up it there. We speak about what must be talked about.

“Earlier than changing into world champion I went by way of defeats and I do know what it is like. The boys did properly. We missed the objective.”

With the outcome, France will play Egypt within the semifinals. Morocco and Spain are on the opposite facet of the bracket.