First time head coaches and unit competitions abound

Head coaches getting their reps as effectively

Each the Panthers and the Patriots boast new—and first-time—head coaches, in Canales and Jerod Mayo. These are two guys who’ve been across the sport for many years and know what goes into making a staff. However they’re additionally being handed a brand new set of duties for the primary time ever.

“Calling the performs, dealing with the exchanges with the officers; ‘Will we decline this penalty? Will we not?’ I am enthusiastic about all these issues,” Canales listed earlier this week.

“These are new issues that I’ve noticed, however it’ll be actually cool to be proper on the heart of creating these calls.”