Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?

With the 2024 NHL Draft closing quick — lower than two weeks away now — I’ve been finding out earlier draft outcomes. Second-guessing is all the time enjoyable and it’s significantly simple as a result of NHL groups are drafting youngsters, and they also’re making an attempt to venture what occurs when boys grow to be males.

Typically, it’s not a linear factor.

Largely, I used to be considering: Is drafting higher, worse or the identical? Once I began masking the NHL full-time, it was a 20-year-old draft. It modified in 1979, including underage gamers for the primary time, successfully making a double cohort. It additionally included all of the juniors who’d bolted to the WHA and have been all of a sudden accessible — Rob Ramage, Mike Gartner, Rick Vaive and others. Ray Bourque went No. 8 and Mark Messier was forty eighth, two of the seven future Corridor of Famers in that class (additionally Gartner, Michel Goulet, Kevin Lowe, Man Carbonneau and Glenn Anderson).

Arguably, that draft had extra certain issues than any draft, earlier than or since, however even in a draft as deep as that one, there have been nonetheless some missteps alongside the way in which. What if Chicago had taken Bourque fairly than Keith Brown at No. 7? Or if Winnipeg had taken Goulet as an alternative of Jimmy Mann at 19? If the New York Rangers had taken Brian Propp at 13 as an alternative of Doug Sulliman?

These are all examples of gamers who instantly went subsequent within the draft and have been there for the plucking. Anyway, it obtained me considering, what if you happen to may return in time and permit every workforce one likelihood to modify its choose — from the participant it selected to the following participant off the board? How would possibly which have modified the arc of the franchise?

Full disclosure: What obtained me down this rabbit function was reviewing some previous Calgary Flames drafts, particularly 2011. On the floor, it seemed good. Calgary had solely 5 decisions that yr and all 5 ultimately performed some NHL video games. That’s uncommon. One choose was completely prescient — Johnny Gaudreau at 104, a whole dwelling run. But it surely may have been even higher if, at 57, as an alternative of taking a defensive prospect, Tyler Wotherspoon, they’d chosen the participant who was picked instantly simply after him.

That was Nikita Kucherov — to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wotherspoon ended up enjoying 30 NHL video games. Kucherov is a Stanley Cup champion and MVP, and stays probably the most dynamic gamers within the sport as we speak.

If solely, proper? That’s a harmful sport, however enjoyable and typically enlightening, too. So let’s do it for each workforce, and spoiler alert, my favourite turned out to be Vancouver for causes you’ll uncover beneath.

One closing caveat: Certainly not is that this supposed as an train with solely a single appropriate reply. I chopped 1,000 phrases simply to get it this size. Quite the opposite — it’s one thing that may be debated endlessly, and at size.

Bear in mind, my solely rule is you’ll be able to’t choose a participant that was accessible at some later level within the draft. It’s the participant who turned out to be the following man up. Let’s start.

At No. 42 in 2007, P.Ok. Subban as an alternative of Eric Tangradi. That yr, the Geese received the Stanley Cup with a workforce anchored by Scott Niedermayer and Chris Pronger, two future Corridor of Famers, and with a few younger pups, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, simply getting began of their respective careers. With Subban, who ultimately received a Norris Trophy and performed 834 NHL video games, on board, perhaps there would have been one other championship of their future.

At No. 15 in 2025, Mathew Barzal as an alternative of Zach Senyshyn. Nearly as good a workforce as Boston has been of late, the 2015 draft represented a sequence of missed alternatives. With three consecutive picks between 13 and 15, they drafted — so as — Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk and Senyshyn. The following gamers off the board have been Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot. Yikes, what a distinction that trio may have made. Nonetheless, to stay true to the aim of this train, solely Barzal applies. He might need been the middle they’re looking for now, somebody who most likely would have performed the wing early on and shifted to the center after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci stepped apart. Honorable point out: In 2007, at No. 8, they might have had Logan Couture as an alternative of Zach Hamill. Couture has 933 NHL video games on his resume and Hamill has 20. In 2000, Mr. Recreation 7, Justin Williams, was accessible at 27, however they took Martin Samuelsson. And perhaps the choose they’d most love to do over: Again in 1987, they might have had Joe Sakic at 14, however as an alternative selected Stephane Quintal.

At No. 8 in 2016, they might have chosen Mikhail Sergachev as an alternative of Alexander Nylander. Or at No. 26 in 2008, John Carlson was accessible, however they took Tyler Ennis. Carlson was the No. 1 defenseman on numerous succesful Washington groups, and Ennis, a serviceable NHLer. Sergachev, in the meantime, has been a stable No. 2 on the Tampa Bay-era championship groups, whereas the youthful Nylander has moved round consistently and solely towards the tip of this yr confirmed hints he is likely to be an NHLer in spite of everything.

Calgary Flames

Kucherov as an alternative of Wotherspoon. See above within the intro. Not a lot else so as to add.

The Hurricanes began out because the Hartford Whalers in 1979, so let’s break it down into two elements, the present period and the earlier one. In Carolina, in 2016, at No. 13, they might have had Charlie McAvoy as an alternative of Jake Bean. In 2014 at No. 7, they might have had William Nylander as an alternative of Haydn Fleury. In 2008 at No. 14, they might have had Erik Karlsson as an alternative of Zach Boychuk.

Turning again to the Hartford days, in 1989 at No. 52, the membership had a shot at Nicklas Lidstrom however took Blair Atcheynum as an alternative. And in the identical draft, at No. 73, they might have had Sergei Fedorov however opted for Jim McKenzie as an alternative — who, to be truthful, performed 880 NHL video games, however not at Fedorov’s stage.



The Blackhawks may have drafted Andrei Vasilevskiy. (Joel Auerbach / Getty Photographs)

Chicago Blackhawks

In 2012 at No. 18, Andrei Vasilevskiy as an alternative of Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen has been a stable NHLer ever because the Blackhawks traded him to Carolina, however there’s a distinction between stable NHLers and arguably the best goaltender of his era, which is what Vasilevskiy turned in Tampa Bay. Honorable point out: In 2020 at 17, they might have had Dawson Mercer as an alternative of Lukas Reichel. It’s nonetheless early within the profession arcs of each gamers, however Mercer has settled in virtually as an rising core piece in New Jersey whereas Reichel continues to be lingering on the periphery of the Blackhawks’ ahead group.

The Avalanche franchise operated in Quebec from 1979 till shifting to Colorado in 1995 and promptly successful the Stanley Cup. Organizationally, the Nordiques had as many misses as hits on the draft. In 1988, with two picks within the high 5, they took Curtis Leschyshyn and Daniel Dore. However the gamers chosen simply behind them, at No. 4 and 6, have been Darrin Shannon and Scott Pearson. So not a lot distinction. Unhappily, this train doesn’t permit us to look at the gamers chosen with Nos. 7-10, which produced Martin Gelinas, Jeremy Roenick, Rod Brind’Amour and Teemu Selanne. As an alternative, let’s flip to 2003, the place at No. 204, Joe Pavelski was accessible however they took Linus Videll. To be truthful, each workforce within the league had a number of possibilities to draft Pavelski earlier than San Jose did within the seventh spherical. That he performed 1,332 NHL video games and could also be destined for the Corridor of Fame makes him one of many best long-shot draft decisions of all time.

In 2008, Roman Josi at No. 37 as an alternative of Cody Goloubef. There have been a lot of choices for Columbus, however a future Norris Trophy candidate to anchor that protection might need modified lots.

At No. 25 in 2016, Tage Thompson as an alternative of Riley Tufte. At No. 14 in 2014, Dylan Larkin as an alternative of Julius Honka. Most likely no workforce has drafted in addition to Dallas since 2017, however are you able to think about if it had nailed these two picks simply a few years earlier than? Thompson and Larkin on a workforce that went to the Stanley Cup semi-finals this yr? The one challenge would have been the way to shoehorn all that expertise beneath the wage cap.

The Crimson Wings have been in a rebuild for years now however take into consideration how a lot additional alongside they’d be if, at No. 6 in 2018, they’d taken Quinn Hughes as an alternative of Filip Zadina. Or at No. 39 in 2017, Jason Robertson as an alternative of Gustav Lindstrom. Or going again to a earlier managerial regime, in 2009 at No. 32, Ryan O’Reilly as an alternative of Landon Ferraro. Or in 2008, when two goalies went back-to-back at Nos. 30 and 31, the Crimson Wings opted for Tom McCollum, from close by Guelph, leaving Jacob Markstrom to go subsequent to Florida.

Edmonton was probably the greatest drafting groups in NHL historical past between 1979 and 1981 after which turned one of many worst drafting groups within the half-dozen years that adopted. However given the way it turned out, what if, in 2009 they’d taken Mattias Ekholm at No. 101 as an alternative of Toni Rajala? It will have solved the issue of getting to commerce for him on the deadline a few years again. Two others to notice: At No. 25 in 2004, Cory Schneider may have been had as an alternative of Robbie Schremp, and most lately in 2021, Xavier Bourgault was the participant chosen simply forward of Wyatt Johnston.

Since we love chaos right here, let’s flip the calendar again to 1998, the place at No. 63, the Panthers may have chosen Brad Richards as an alternative of Lance Ward. Ward had a reputable NHL profession, enjoying simply over 200 video games, however Richards was MVP of their cross-state rival Tampa Bay’s 2004 championship workforce. Richards enjoying towards the Lightning (and Vincent Lecavalier) as an alternative of for them would have made for some good theater. Honorable mentions: At No. 38 in 2016, Alex DeBrincat was accessible, however they took Adam Mascherin. Or in 2005, they might have had Tuukka Rask at No. 20 and as an alternative took Kenndal McArdle.

Talking of cross-state rivals, what if in 2003, at No. 27, the Kings had drafted Corey Perry as an alternative of Jeff Tambellini? The Kings had three No. 1 decisions in that seminal draft and took Dustin Brown at No. 13 and Brian Boyle at No. 26. Not horrible. With the second of two consecutive picks, they opted for Tambellini, the son of former NHLer Steve. Jeff performed 242 NHL video games. Perry? He received a Hart Trophy and, this yr, made the Stanley Cup Ultimate along with his fifth completely different workforce, one thing that had by no means been carried out earlier than. Additionally, the concept of Perry wreaking havoc for the Kings towards the cross-town rival Geese is simply too scrumptious a state of affairs to think about. By the way in which, in that very same draft, at No. 44, the Kings chosen Konstantin Pushkarev. The following participant off the board at No. 45 was future Corridor of Famer Bergeron to Boston. Ouch.

Recency bias choose: At No. 5 in 2019, they might have had Moritz Seider as an alternative of Alex Turcotte. Seider received the Calder as the highest rookie. Turcotte has but to solidify himself as an NHL common.

At No. 4 in 2005, Carey Value as an alternative of Benoit Pouliot. Take into consideration the Wild’s goaltending all through the years after which take into consideration what Value, in his prime, might need carried out to stabilize the place.

You may most likely dedicate a complete column to second-guessing Montreal picks, going again to 1980 once they took Doug Wickenheiser at No. 1 when everybody within the province was clamoring for Denis Savard (who went third to Chicago; No. 2 was Dave Babych to Winnipeg). The following yr, in 1981, the Canadiens took Mark Hunter at No. 7; the following participant off the board was Corridor of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr. Quick ahead to 2017, and an analogous state of affairs unfolded at No. 25. Montreal selected Ryan Poehling. The following participant off the board was Jake Oettinger to Dallas. Then in 2018, the transfer that most likely stings probably the most within the right here and now, the Canadiens took Jesperi Kotkaniemi at No. 3, leaving Brady Tkachuk for division rival Ottawa.

In 2007 at No. 23, Mikael Backlund as an alternative of Jonathon Blum. Blum was one of many first gamers drafted from California as a part of the Gretzky Impact. He was born in Lengthy Seashore and performed 4 years of junior in Vancouver however spent many of the closing decade of his profession enjoying abroad in Russia, Sweden and Germany. Backlund, in the meantime, has 990 video games of NHL service to his credit score, all with Calgary, the place he’s been on the perimeters of the Selke Trophy dialog for years, is the workforce’s captain and is taken into account one of many higher leaders within the NHL as we speak.

The Devils have drafted fairly properly for lots of years, however at No. 53 in 2002, they might have had Duncan Keith and as an alternative selected Barry Tallackson. Tallackson performed 20 NHL video games. Keith completed with 1,256, was a part of three Blackhawks championship groups and is ultimately destined for the Corridor of Fame.

Controversial alternative right here, however at No. 1 in 2009, Victor Hedman as an alternative of John Tavares. Tavares was a superb participant for years in New York and has been a dependable scorer now in Toronto. However Hedman, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, may have been a latter-day Denis Potvin. Defensemen with measurement and talent are so exhausting to seek out, develop after which retain. Tampa Bay has carried out that with Hedman. However the Islanders had the primary crack at him and handed. Honorable mentions: In 2006, Brad Marchand may have been had at No. 70 as an alternative of Robin Figren, or in 2003 at No. 48, Shea Weber was accessible however they took Dmitri Chernykh as an alternative.

New York Rangers

Adam Fox is a stalwart on the Rangers blue line, however what if, at No. 9 in 2018, they’d taken Evan Bouchard as an alternative of Vitali Kravtsov? Different choices: At No. 21 in 2006, they might have had Claude Giroux as an alternative of Bobby Sanguinetti. Or in 2003 at No. 12, Dustin Brown as an alternative of Hugh Jessiman.

Ottawa Senators

At No. 1 in 1993, Chris Pronger as an alternative of Alex Daigle. Daigle as soon as stated nobody remembers who goes No. 2. That yr, they did.



The Flyers may have drafted Miro Heiskanen. (Chris Jones / USA At this time)

At No. 2 in 2017, Miro Heiskanen as an alternative of Nolan Patrick. Accidents undermined Patrick’s profession, whereas Heiskanen is without doubt one of the high 10 defensemen within the NHL and all the time on the fringes of the Norris debate. True No. 1s are exhausting to come back by, and two have been accessible at this choose (Cale Makar the opposite). The Flyers managed to safe neither.

At No. 7 in 1973, Bob Gainey as an alternative of Blaine Stoughton. This goes again a great distance, so some might not bear in mind Stoughton’s stable NHL profession that included two 50-goal seasons with Hartford. However Gainey turned the prototypical defensive ahead of his period and received a number of Selke Trophies. In a Penguins group that typically lacked path early on, Gainey’s management might need calmed a number of the turbulent waters that characterised the franchise earlier than Mario Lemieux arrived to avoid wasting the day.

At No. 4 in 1971, Rick Martin as an alternative of Gene Carr. You may learn an in depth account of the life and occasions of Gene Carr beneath.

Arguably, Carr’s best notoriety got here from being a buddy of Glenn Frey’s and the topic of The Eagles’ track “New Child in City.” Carr had a good profession undermined tremendously by accidents, however Martin starred as a member of the Sabres’ French Connection and had 701 factors in solely 685 video games earlier than accidents derailed his profession.

San Jose Sharks

In 1996, Zdeno Chara at No. 55 as an alternative of Terry Friesen. Transient historic notice: The 4 gamers drafted simply earlier than Chara and the 2 gamers drafted simply after didn’t play a single NHL sport. Chara managed 1,680 — the seventh-highest all-time and greater than any defenseman in NHL historical past. He turned a legendary chief in his time with Boston, serving to to set the tradition there. San Jose got here shut numerous years with numerous good groups. May Chara as an anchor have pushed them over the end line? We’ll by no means know.

Not sufficient of a observe document to actually start second-guessing, so let’s go along with No. 4 in 2022, Cutter Gauthier as an alternative of Shane Wright. Gauthier was a extremely prized acquisition by Anaheim this yr, and Wright is slowly gaining floor within the Seattle system the place Coachella Valley appears to be like poised to win a championship once more. The jury’s nonetheless out.

Tampa Bay Lightning

At No. 94 in 2001, Patrick Sharp as an alternative of Evgeny Artyukhin. Sharp was drafted by Philadelphia, traded to Chicago in probably the most lopsided trades of the last decade (Philly obtained Matt Ellison), proceeded to play 939 NHL video games and was a top-six presence on all of the Blackhawks championship groups.

At No. 34 in 2015, Sebastian Aho as an alternative of Travis Dermott. Like Montreal, Toronto has a wealthy historical past of draft hits and misses, however Aho is the type of dependable 200-foot participant who might need contributed to a Core 5 and perhaps even the odd playoff victory over time.

Utah Hockey Membership

In 2015, at No. 3, Mitch Marner as an alternative of Dylan Strome. Marner is rumored to be on the commerce block this yr and one vacation spot that is smart is Utah, the place a brand new proprietor is making an attempt to get the workforce extra aggressive extra rapidly. A method to try this can be to commerce for Marner after which signal him to a contract extension. However what if Arizona had merely drafted Marner as an alternative? Strome is a top quality NHLer, however over the previous six seasons, Marner has the eighth-most regular-season factors within the league.

This can be a cheat, a two-way tie for first place. At No. 5 in 2016, they might have had Matthew Tkachuk as an alternative of Olli Juolevi. In 1990, at No. 18, they might have had Keith Tkachuk as an alternative of Shawn Antoski. Matthew is in his second straight Cup Ultimate and Keith is a borderline Corridor of Fame candidate. Remarkably, the Canucks had an opportunity to draft each the daddy and the son and went in several instructions.

The issue with the Golden Knights is twofold: One, they’ve solely been within the league since 2017, and two, after their first draft wherein they’d three first-round picks, they’ve principally traded away their premium picks in change for ready-made NHLers, a few of them stars. And whereas there have been higher gamers at No. 6 in 2017 than Cody Glass, Glass has carried out higher than the participant taken proper behind him, Lias Andersson to the Rangers. Nick Suzuki, at No. 13, was glorious and higher than Cal Foote at 14. And at 15, Erik Brannstrom vs. Juuso Valimaki, the following participant chosen, is known as a wash. However since we’re selecting one from each workforce, let’s get nitpicky and say at No. 62, in 2017, they might have taken Fabian Zetterlund (163 NHL video games) forward of Jake Leschyshyn (77 NHL video games).

Washington Capitals

In 2004 at No. 62, David Krejci may have been taken as an alternative of Mikhail Yunkov. Krejci performed 1,032 video games for the Bruins, principally because the 1B behind Bergeron, and led the 2011 and 2013 playoffs in factors. If Krejci had been aboard to complement the Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom period, perhaps all these good Capitals groups that received regular-season titles — with out attending to the Stanley Cup (till 2018) — might need received a couple of extra, and earlier. Krejci was all the time dynamic within the postseason (128 profession playoff factors in 160 video games).

Winnipeg Jets

In 1999, when the Jets have been nonetheless the Atlanta Thrashers and had the primary choose, they might have had Daniel Sedin however as an alternative chosen Patrik Stefan. Vancouver ultimately scooped up each Sedins, however the actuality is, the twins thought they have been headed to completely different NHL groups and if Atlanta had grabbed Daniel, perhaps sooner or later alongside the way in which, it may have traded for Henrik as properly. Concussions and a hip damage restricted Stefan’s improvement, and he was out of the NHL by 2007, by no means scoring greater than 14 objectives in a single season. The Sedins ended up within the Corridor of Fame.

(Prime photograph of Nikita Kucherov: Sergei Belski / USA At this time)