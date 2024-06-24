Florida rapper Julio Foolio shot and killed at Tampa hotel, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in a Tampa resort parking zone early Sunday morning.

His lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed his dying to CBS Information affiliate WTSP-TV in Tampa.

Round 4:40 a.m., Tampa law enforcement officials had been referred to as out to a capturing reported on the Vacation Inn Tampa North, the place two automobiles had been shot at, leading to 4 folks getting hit by gunfire, Tampa Police spokesperson Jonee Lewis mentioned at a information convention.

One of many victims was believed to be Charles Jones, 26, however police mentioned his identification is pending affirmation by the medical expert. In response to WTSP, Jones is Foolio’s authorized title.

Three different folks had been injured within the capturing.

Fusco informed WTSP that that Foolio was in Tampa to have a good time his birthday at an Airbnb however was requested to depart as a result of there have been too many individuals on the residence. He then went to the Vacation Inn, the place he was reportedly ambushed, Fusco informed WTSP.

Foolio, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, shared and promoted on his web page that he was in Tampa for his birthday.

Lodge visitors weren’t evacuated however police had been on the scene to help them if obligatory, Lewis mentioned.

Police are urging the general public to offer any movies or info they might have to help with the investigation.

“In the event you noticed one thing or heard one thing any little element will help us determine what occurred this morning,” Lewis mentioned.

Folks can contact the Tampa Police Division at (813)231-6130.

